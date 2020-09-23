Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Blue California To Start Production of New Nature-based Bitter Blocker Technology

Blue California To Start Production of New Nature-based Bitter Blocker Technology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Food and beverage brands, and manufacturers will now have access to novel flavor technology for reducing bitter notes

Capacity for Goodness - Blue California Flavors & Fragrances

Capacity for Goodness – Blue California Flavors & Fragrances

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.and Bedford, Mass., Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue California, a vertically integrated technology company that designs and produces sustainable ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, and supplement industry, announced jointly, with biotech innovator Conagen, the patent filing for a new, nature-based bitter blocker technology to improve the taste of a wide range of consumer products.

 

Blue California is the commercial partner, rapidly scaling and securing global regulatory approvals for its new bitter blocking technology which will be marketed under the Sensegen® brand. 

 

The Blue California Flavor and Fragrance Division will use the new technology to develop custom food and beverage solutions at its newly launched state-of-the-art Blue California Creative Center in southern California.

 

“The possibilities are unlimited and our inspired and talented team customize ingredient solutions to meet this unmet market need,” said Kathy Oglesby, head of flavors and fragrances at Blue California.

 

“Conagen has made impressive investments in its capabilities of high-throughput identification, design and screening to develop the natural novel compound portfolio for taste modulation specifically with this new installment of bitter blockers,” said Dr. David Nunn, vice president of research and development at Conagen.

 

Bitterness is one of the basic tastes. There is a high amount of variability in sensitivity to bitterness, and many consumers find it unpleasant. Studies show that 25-30% of the population are bitter-blind (bitter non-tasters), while 45-50% are bitter-average, and 20-30% are bitter-sensitive (bitter super-tasters). 

 

As the consumer demand grows for health and wellness products with more natural and functional ingredients, the need for bitter reduction and mitigation of off-notes is required to satisfy the taste sensitivity of 70% of the population who will be averse to the bitter tastes.

 

The bitter blocker technology has unique efficacy across a range of classic bitterants that are highly popular in today’s food and beverage landscape including coffee, unsweetened cocoa, tea, tonic, energy drinks, and other drinks and snacks containing plant proteins, cannabinoids, and vitamin supplements.

“At the Blue California Creative Center, we are creating exciting new flavors for the next generation of great tasting, clean label solutions for traditionally bitter products,” said Oglesby.

 

Blue California has a long-standing partnership with biotechnology innovator Conagen. Conagen is focused on developing sustainable, nature-based ingredients which improve on existing options in the market or which represent completely novel ingredient solutions.

About Blue California and Conagen

 

Blue California provides innovative ingredient solutions to global partners. With more than 20 years of innovation success, our ingredients are used in commercial products and applications in the industries of nutrition, personal care, healthy aging and wellness, functional food and beverage, and beauty. www.bluecal-ingredients.com

 

Conagen is making the impossible possible. Our scientists and engineers are bettering humankind and the world by employing advanced synthetic biology tools for the bioproduction of high-value ingredients for food, nutrition, flavor and fragrance, pharmaceutical, and renewable materials industries. www.conagen.com

Reference:  Data on bitter tasters

https://www.ifis.org/blog/supertasters

###

Attachment

  • BC Lavender Pic Press for Release 
CONTACT: Ana Arakelian
Blue California ingredients
+1-949-635-1991
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.