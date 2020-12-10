Breaking News
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will provide $0 cost sharing for COVID-19 vaccine coverage

DETROIT, Dec. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will waive all copays, deductibles and coinsurance for administration of COVID-19 vaccines to commercial members during the government’s multi-phased approach to vaccine distribution. This action includes Blue Cross and Blue Care Network commercial plans. Medicare is covering the vaccine costs for Medicare members.

“The availability of FDA-authorized vaccines for COVID-19 is a critical phase in our shared effort to defeat the virus, improve the health of our communities and resume our pre-pandemic routines,” said Daniel J. Loepp, BCBSM president and CEO.  “Blue Cross wants to ensure that the copay doesn’t stand in the way of our members having ready access to vaccinations when the time comes.”

Blue Cross is closely monitoring developments as more information becomes available from federal and state authorities on the vaccines and logistical planning for distribution.

“The history of vaccines has documented that widespread vaccination is a key contributor to slowing, stopping and even eliminating the risk of diseases spreading widely in our communities,” said James D. Grant, M.D., BCBSM senior vice president and chief medical officer.  “We encourage our members to consult with their physicians now about COVID vaccines to learn about their potential benefits and side effects.”

Employer groups subject to the Affordable Care Act are required to cover administration of the vaccine. BCBSM will work with employers to guide them through applicable requirements.

As an enterprise, BCBSM has put more than $1.3 billion behind a multifaceted response to the COVID-19 crisis, including more than $230 million behind COVID treatment.

The company is posting helpful information on COVID-19 online at www.MIBluesPerspectives.com and www.bcbsm.com/coronavirus to inform customers and members of the latest on the national impact of coronavirus and provide counsel on what to do and where to seek care if members come down with symptoms.

 

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, a nonprofit mutual insurance company, is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Blue Cross provides and administers health benefits to more than 4.7 million members residing in Michigan in addition to employees of Michigan-headquartered companies who reside outside the state. The company has been committed to delivering affordable health care products through a broad variety of plans for businesses, individuals and seniors for 80 years. For more information, visit bcbsm.com and MiBluesPerspectives.com.

 

 

 

CONTACT: Helen Stojic
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
313-549-9884
[email protected]

