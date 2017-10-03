Breaking News
Home / Top News / Blue Diamond Resorts assumes management of the Jolly Beach Resort in Antigua

Blue Diamond Resorts assumes management of the Jolly Beach Resort in Antigua

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starfish Resorts, Blue Diamond’s expanding all-inclusive brand that represents outstanding value and promotes a lively vacation atmosphere, announced today that it will welcome Jolly Beach Resort & Spa into its portfolio. The popular Antigua-based resort features six different all-inclusive accommodation options, ideal for everyone from honeymooners to families.

Known as Antigua’s largest all-inclusive resort, Starfish Jolly Beach features 464 rooms set upon 40 acres of lush tropical gardens and powdery white sand beaches. Each of the six room categories comes standard with a private balcony, where guests can take in the stunning views and enjoy the gentle Caribbean Sea breeze. Optional amenities such as a mini-fridge, in-room coffee maker, Wi-Fi, and in-room safe are available at an additional charge. Starfish Jolly Beach’s dining options feature one buffet-style restaurant, Hemispheres, and four a la cart restaurants, serving delicious cuisine from Italian classics and authentic Mexican dishes to grilled catch-of-the-day options and jerk chicken.

Those looking to stay fit on their all-inclusive vacation can play games on the basketball, tennis and beach volleyball courts, or enjoy daily tennis and dance lessons. Families can compete in friendly games that take place by the water, such as the Family Beach Olympics and kayak races.

Guests can immerse in an authentic Antiguan spa vacation with a visit to the Starfish Jolly Beach’s Palms Wellness Center. A wide range of treatments, from stone therapy and soothing wraps to body scrubs and deep tissue massages cater to couples and girlfriend getaways. Starfish Jolly Beach masterfully blends a Caribbean beach vacation with a relaxing spa resort.

For a limited time, book your all-inclusive vacation starting from $81 USD per person, per night. Book online at www.starfishresorts.com or contact your travel agent.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts is an innovative hotel management company that specializes in delivering high quality vacation experiences in tropical beachfront settings throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond has grown to represent over 14,000 rooms in 8 countries. Offering personalized services and all-inclusive features to suit diverse customer needs, the Blue Diamond resort portfolio includes four other distinct brands; Memories Resorts, modern Royalton All-In Luxury® Resorts, as well as the adults-only CHIC by Royalton and Grand Lido Resorts.

For additional information, please contact:

Blue Diamond Media
+1-647-545-6926
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.