Blue Diamond Resorts assumes management of the Jolly Beach Resort in Antigua

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starfish Resorts, Blue Diamond’s expanding all-inclusive brand that represents outstanding value and promotes a lively vacation atmosphere, announced today that it will welcome Jolly Beach Resort & Spa into its portfolio. The popular Antigua-based resort features six different all-inclusive accommodation options, ideal for everyone from honeymooners to families.

Known as Antigua’s largest all-inclusive resort, Starfish Jolly Beach features 464 rooms set upon 40 acres of lush tropical gardens and powdery white sand beaches. Each of the six room categories comes standard with a private balcony, where guests can take in the stunning views and enjoy the gentle Caribbean Sea breeze. Optional amenities such as a mini-fridge, in-room coffee maker, Wi-Fi, and in-room safe are available at an additional charge. Starfish Jolly Beach’s dining options feature one buffet-style restaurant, Hemispheres, and four a la cart restaurants, serving delicious cuisine from Italian classics and authentic Mexican dishes to grilled catch-of-the-day options and jerk chicken.

Those looking to stay fit on their all-inclusive vacation can play games on the basketball, tennis and beach volleyball courts, or enjoy daily tennis and dance lessons. Families can compete in friendly games that take place by the water, such as the Family Beach Olympics and kayak races.

Guests can immerse in an authentic Antiguan spa vacation with a visit to the Starfish Jolly Beach’s Palms Wellness Center. A wide range of treatments, from stone therapy and soothing wraps to body scrubs and deep tissue massages cater to couples and girlfriend getaways. Starfish Jolly Beach masterfully blends a Caribbean beach vacation with a relaxing spa resort.

For a limited time, book your all-inclusive vacation starting from $81 USD per person, per night.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Hotels & Resorts is an innovative hotel management company that specializes in delivering high quality vacation experiences in tropical beachfront settings throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond has grown to represent over 14,000 rooms in 8 countries. Offering personalized services and all-inclusive features to suit diverse customer needs, the Blue Diamond resort portfolio includes four other distinct brands; Memories Resorts, modern Royalton All-In Luxury® Resorts, as well as the adults-only CHIC by Royalton and Grand Lido Resorts.

