BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ACQUIRES TWO BANK BRANCH LOCATIONS IN COLORADO

CHEYENNE, WY, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Federal Credit Union has announced the acquisition of two Liberty Savings Bank branch locations. The transaction, in the works for over a year, was approved by Regulators in November and includes acquiring nearly $100 million in deposits and two physical branch locations in Denver and Granby Colorado. Matt Kluding, Liberty Savings Bank President supports the move, “We want to thank our Granby and Monaco branch customers. Blue Federal will be a good fit for them”. The transaction is expected to close in February of 2020.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome the 2,149 Liberty Savings Bank customers as member/owners of Blue, while providing great convenience for our existing members in this area”, said Stephanie Teubner, President/CEO. The mission of Blue Federal Credit Union is to “work hard, have fun and win for our members”. Blue prides themselves on doing good in the communities they serve, and their commitment continues as they begin serving these new member/owners and their communities.

Chartered in 1951, Blue Federal Credit Union serves over 90,000 member/owners worldwide and will be expanding on their 17 existing branch locations throughout Wyoming and Colorado. In addition, Blue participates in the shared branching network that provides over 30,000 Surcharge-Free ATMs and 5,000 branch locations across the United States.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities in Wyoming and Colorado, along with robust digital services to serve member/owners worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative, connected to, and inspired by the communities we serve, committed to building lifelong relationships with our members, and guided by the belief that their success is ours. Blue Federal Credit Union – For You. For Life. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

Founded in 1889, Liberty Savings Bank is a Federal Savings Bank headquartered in Wilmington, Ohio. After this transaction Liberty will have five branches serving the Florida communities of Bradenton, Sarasota and Venice. In addition to our retail locations, Liberty has a nationwide Health Savings Account and Wholesale Mortgage business. For more information go to www.libertysavingsbank.com.

CONTACT: Michele Bolkovatz Blue Federal Credit Union 307-432-5402 [email protected]