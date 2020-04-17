Breaking News
BLUE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION and BLUE FOUNDATION PARTNER COMMIT FUNDS TO NONPROFITS HELPING THOSE THAT NEED IT MOST LIVING THEIR MISSION OF DOING GOOD DURING COVID-19

$200K COULD BECOME $400K WITH YOUR HELP!

Cheyenne, WY, April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — commUNITY!  Blue Federal Credit Union and Blue Foundation have partnered to each contribute $100K totaling $200K in matching funds for nine important nonprofits.   

 “It’s not what you have, but what you share.  I’m beyond blessed to be able to lead an organization of Do Gooders, coming together in a UNIFIED way that is critical to us all winning together,” said Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU President/CEO.  In addition, Bruce Brady, Blue Foundation President of the Board said, “I am proud of the Blue Foundation and Blue Federal Credit Union stepping up significantly to assist our communities in their greatest time of need.”

In each commUNITY they serve, Blue has aligned with several Do Gooders.  The following Do Good partners now have an opportunity to turn the $200K from Blue and Blue Foundation into $400K when seeking their match from others in the community:

 

Realities For Children – Larimer County                                  ASK – After School for Kids                           
United Way of Larimer County                                                  United Way of Albany County
United Way of Laramie County                                                  Food Bank of the Rockies
Mile-High United Way-Colorado COVID Relief Fund         
Denver Health Foundation – COVID 19 Urgent Response Fund
Mountain Family Center (Granby, Grand County)

###

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities in Wyoming and Colorado, along with robust digital services to serve member/owners worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative, connected to, and inspired by the communities we serve, committed to building lifelong relationships with our members, and guided by the belief that their success is ours. Blue Federal Credit Union – For You. For Life. Please visit www.bluefcu.com for more information.

Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities and provide funding during difficult times. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit www.bluefoundation.blue for more information.

