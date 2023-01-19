Grand Opening Set for January 21, 2023

Superior, Colorado, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Federal Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of its latest Denver Metro branch in the city of Superior, Colorado. This marks the 20th Blue Federal Credit Union branch in Colorado and southern Wyoming. The branch is located just east of Target in the Superior Marketplace, near US 36 and McCaslin Boulevard.

This state-of-the-art branch allows an additional location for members in the Superior growing area. The Superior branch will join five other branches in the US 36 corridor, making Blue accessible to over 250,000 residents. Like the others, this location will feature Blue’s unique and warm atmosphere, such as an indoor-outdoor fireplace for members to enjoy.

“We look forward to being part of the Superior community where we can continue to discover pathways to realize our possibilities for over 1,000 local members,” shared Stephanie Teubner, Blue FCU’s President/CEO. “We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of this branch that started in May 2022 and finished in December. We hope that everyone will join us on Saturday, January 21st for the grand opening of our 20th branch!”

“The Superior Chamber of Commerce is pleased to have Blue Federal Credit Union as a part of the greater Superior Community. Blue has a financial history dating back to 1951, with a reputation reflecting strong community values and involvement. With ties to Rocky Flats Credit Union, Boulder Municipal Credit Union, and Community Financial Credit Union, Blue knows this community and has been serving the people of Superior for decades. We are very fortunate to have this member-owned financial institution as part of the Town of Superior serving our growing population”, said T.J. Sullivan, Executive Director – the Superior Chamber of Commerce.

The new design of the space has a people-centric focus that seeks to leave members feeling connected, safe, confident, and important. “This project was started and finished with the community in mind every step of the way,” emphasized Philip Cangilla, Director of Corporate Assets at Blue.

The Superior branch will join 19 other Blue branches. You can learn more about all of them at: bluefcu.com/locations

