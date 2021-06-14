Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Blue Federal Credit Union Employees Raise over $10,000 for Charity by Going Bald

Blue Federal Credit Union Employees Raise over $10,000 for Charity by Going Bald

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

18 Blue Employees Commit to Shaving Their Heads for Good Cause

Picture of all Blue participants who shaved their heads

Picture of all Blue participants who shaved their heads

Cheyenne, Wyoming, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Federal Credit Union proud to announce that employees have raised a total of $10,090 by shaving their heads for the St. Baldricks Foundation, an organization focused on raising funds to help find cures for children with cancer.

“This whole journey started with a desire to get involved and help rid the world of childhood cancers”, says George Jankowski a Blue Member Solutions Representative and the organizer of the event. “I am blown away by both the response from Blue staff and the community at large for raising so much for St. Baldricks. My initial goal was $5,000 and we blew that out of the water!”

The event was 100% initiated by Blue employees and supported by Blue Federal Credit Union. Eighteen Blue employees pledged to shave their heads in support of St. Baldricks including four women. Blue Federal Credit Union donated $100 for every employee that committed to and followed through with shaving their heads.

“When George approached Public Relations with the idea of hosting a fundraiser for St. Baldricks, we wanted to support him in any way possible”, says Chandler Elmore Community Development and Engagement Lead at Blue. “We wanted to show support not only for George but also the employees that got behind him in support of the cause. Being able to support our employees and their passions is what makes Blue a great place to work and a great community partner.”

All money raised was given directly to St. Baldricks. The event was hosted free of charge at Blue World Headquarters. If you would like to donate, you can do so at https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/14086/2021.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

Attachments

  • St. Baldricks Press Release
  • St. Baldricks 
CONTACT: Chandler Elmore
Blue Federal Credit Union
3079961130
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.