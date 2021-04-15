Blue Federal Credit Union Hires New Chief People Officer

Breaking News
Selina Hoflund Joins Blue

Cheyenne, Wyoming, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Federal Credit Union Welcomes New Chief People Officer

Cheyenne, WY. —  Blue Federal Credit Union has hired a new Chief People Officer to oversee human resources and personnel development.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Selina Hoflund join Blue Federal Credit Union as our Chief People Officer,” said Stephanie Teubner President & CEO of Blue Federal Credit Union. “Selina has over 30 years of experience as an HR professional working for a variety of organizations including financial institutions. Her passion for the study of neuroscience and the relationship between human behaviors and performance direct her decisions and leadership. We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to her helping Blue discover pathways for our employees to realize their possibilities.”

Hoflund has a BS in Management Science from Central Washington University, an Executive MBA from Hawaii Pacific University, and a Ph.D. in Organization and Management from Capella University. She is certified by the Association for Integrative Psychology as a Master Practitioner of Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources.

Selina and her husband, Brian, love the outdoors and said they are looking forward to moving back to Cheyenne again and being a part of this great community.

Welcome to Blue, Selina!

-###-

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities across Wyoming and Colorado as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

