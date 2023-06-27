Blue Celebrates Bike to Wherever Day in 3 Cities

Cheyenne Wyoming, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Federal Credit Union is taking part in the nationwide ‘Bike to wherever Day’ (BT(W)D )on June 28th, 2023 in both Cheyenne and Laramie Wyoming, as well as Fort Collins, Colorado.

Some have described it as “the best holiday all on two wheels” others just love the celebration of people who ride bicycles. During BT(W)D, community members are encouraged to travel by bike wherever they’re headed, be it work, errands, to drop kids to daycare, or just for fun. Participants who ditch the car in favor of a bicycle can find free breakfast located all around the towns that take part in the day. Some participants try to hit as many stations as possible. Others are happy to find a scenic spot to comingle with a few other folks. The point is to get on your bike wherever you’re headed that morning!

“It is exciting to bring our community an event that combines fun, fitness and good food,” says Kylee Sara, Membership Development Director. “Blue loves being involved in the Fort Collins, Laramie, and Cheyenne communities.”

“The City of Cheyenne encourages you to get out on your bike and enjoy the over 45 miles of Greenway trails the city has to offer. The Greater Cheyenne Greenway safely connects our community to parks, schools and other important destinations,” says Jeanie Vetter, Greenway and Parks Planner, Planning and Development Department of Cheyenne.

While on your way to work, be sure to ride by our 7th Avenue Branch in Cheyenne, downtown Laramie, or at two stops on the Power Trail in Fort Collins where we’ll have breakfast to go for you to have a great start to your day, wherever that is.

“We invite everyone to bike to work or wherever with us and catch up with friends,” Sara says. “We are committed to building a strong community and look forward to seeing everyone at this year’s event!”

Turnout for the event is expected to be at a record-high this year and Blue reminds all community members to ride safely and obey bike traffic laws.

Blue Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution serving eight Wyoming locations and twelve Colorado locations, as well as members worldwide. Our purpose is to create a true cooperative connected to and inspired by the communities we serve and to help discover new pathways to realize your possibilities. To learn more about joining Blue, visit bluefcu.com/join.

