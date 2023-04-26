RUTHERFORD, N.J., April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) (the “Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank (the “Bank”), today reported a net loss of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to net income of $562 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and a net income of $553 thousand, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

“Last week the Board approved the Company’s second stock repurchase program, authorizing the repurchase of up to 5% of the outstanding shares at the conclusion of the initial stock repurchase program,” said James D. Nesci, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to be able to continue to return value to shareholders and we believe the program represents a prudent use of capital.”

Mr. Nesci continued, “While the banking industry has been challenged by recent events, we believe Blue Foundry is well positioned with strong capital, access to liquidity, and a low percentage of uninsured deposits to customers. Additionally, we can provide over $100 million in FDIC insurance coverage through products we offer.”

“Our first quarter performance largely reflects the impact that the competitive rate environment has had on our funding. We executed an interest rate swap program during the quarter that helped us manage funding costs while allowing us to prudently grow our lending portfolio through the organic origination of commercial loans with strong credit metrics. We also continue to remain focused on expense management initiatives to mitigate top line pressures.”

Highlights for the first quarter of 2023:

Total loans grew by $40.9 million, or 2.7%, compared to the linked quarter.

Loan originations totaled $64.6 million for the quarter.

Deposits declined $44.3 million, or 3.4%, compared to the linked quarter.

Non-interest expense, excluding the provision for commitments and letters of credit in the prior period, increased $585 thousand or 4.5% sequentially, driven by expenses related to the stockholder-approved equity awards, the absence of a technology services credit, and increased legal fees.

Interest income for the quarter was $18.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 7.2%, compared to the prior quarter.

Interest expense for the quarter was $6.9 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 48.4%, compared to the prior quarter.

Net interest margin was 2.42%, a 20 basis point decrease from the prior quarter due to the competitive rate environment.

Tangible book value per share was $14.06.

871 thousand shares were repurchased at a weighted average cost of $10.71.

Lending Franchise

The Company continues to diversify its lending franchise by focusing on growing the commercial portfolio. During the first quarter of 2023, total loans increased by $40.9 million primarily due to strong growth within the Company’s non-residential real estate, multifamily, commercial and industrial, and construction portfolios.

The details of the loan portfolio are below:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (In thousands) Residential one-to-four family $ 592,809 $ 597,254 $ 594,795 $ 593,563 $ 583,524 Multifamily 695,207 690,690 680,181 580,060 518,192 Non-residential real estate 239,844 216,061 185,147 211,429 187,168 Construction and land 28,141 17,799 12,792 20,762 18,439 Junior liens 19,644 18,631 16,778 16,537 18,178 Commercial and industrial (1) 10,357 4,653 4,705 5,875 15,948 Consumer and other 58 39 39 47 37 Total loans 1,586,060 1,545,127 1,494,437 1,428,273 1,341,486 Allowance for credit losses (14,153 ) (13,400 ) (13,600 ) (14,050 ) (13,465 ) Loans receivable, net $ 1,571,907 $ 1,531,727 $ 1,480,837 $ 1,414,223 $ 1,328,021

(1) The commercial and industrial portfolio includes Paycheck Protection Program loans, net of deferred fees, totaling $8.1 million at March 31, 2022, the only period in which the balance was material.



Retail Banking Franchise

As of March 31, 2023, deposits totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.3 million, or 3.4%, from December 31, 2022. While the Company continues to focus on attracting the full banking relationship of small- to medium-sized businesses through an extensive suite of deposit products, the rate environment in the northern New Jersey market has intensified competition for deposits. The reduction in core deposits was partially offset by an increase of $6.7 million in time deposits. As of March 31, 2023, the deposit portfolio contains approximately 14% of uninsured deposits to third-party customers.

The details of deposits are below:

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 (In thousands) Non-interest bearing deposits $ 32,518 $ 37,907 $ 48,097 $ 43,655 $ 39,742 NOW and demand accounts 427,281 410,937 396,873 464,157 431,167 Savings 361,871 423,758 455,979 358,166 367,177 Core deposits 821,670 872,602 900,949 865,978 838,086 Time deposits 422,911 416,260 365,548 430,696 444,936 Total deposits $ 1,244,581 $ 1,288,862 $ 1,266,497 $ 1,296,674 $ 1,283,022





Financial Performance Overview:

First quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022

Net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Net interest income was $11.9 million, in both quarters.

Net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points to 2.42%.

Yield on average interest-earning assets increased 84 basis points to 3.82%, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities increased 129 basis points to 1.77%.

Average loans increased by $272.4 million and average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $177.2 million.

Non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2022:

Non-interest expense was $13.7 million, an increase of $441 thousand, driven by higher compensation and benefits expense, partially offset by expense management initiatives across advertising and professional services.

Compensation and employee benefits increased $787 thousand primarily due to equity based compensation expense.

Since the adoption of the current expected credit loss (CECL) methodology on January 1, 2023, the provision for commitments and letters of credit is recorded in the provision for credit losses. This expense was previously recorded in non-interest expense. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $170 thousand release of its provision for commitments and letters of credit.

Income tax expense compared to the first quarter of 2022:

The Company’s current tax position reflects the previously established full valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets.

The Company did not record a tax benefit for the loss incurred during the current quarter due to the full valuation allowance required on its deferred tax assets. The prior year first quarter effective tax rate of 8.1% was a result of the taxable income produced during the prior year quarter, partially offset by the ability to utilize a portion of the net operating losses that were fully reserved.

Balance Sheet Summary:

March 31, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and cash equivalents increased $16.4 million compared to December 31, 2022 as the Company maintained cash on hand ahead of anticipated loan closings.

Securities available-for-sale:

Securities available-for-sale decreased $5.2 million to $309.1 million due to an improvement in the unrealized position of the portfolio, as well as due to amortization and payoffs.

Unrealized losses improved by $4.0 million to a net loss of $32.1 million.

Total loans:

Total loans held for investment increased $40.9 million to $1.59 billion.

Non-residential real estate loans increased $23.8 million, construction and land loans increased $10.3 million, commercial and industrial increased $5.7 million, and multifamily loans increased $4.5 million.

Originations totaled $64.6 million, including originations of $26.0 million in non-residential real estate loans, $10.3 million in multifamily loans, and $9.2 million in construction loans. In addition, $6.8 million of conforming residential mortgages in New Jersey were purchased during the period.

Deposits:

Deposits totaled $1.24 billion, a decrease of $44.3 million from December 31, 2022, largely a result of the competitive rate environment.

Core deposits represented 66.0% of total deposits, compared to 67.7% at December 31, 2022 and 65.3% at March 31, 2022.

Uninsured deposits to third party customers were $180 million, or 14% of total deposits, at the end of the first quarter.

Borrowings:

FHLB borrowings increased by $112.0 million to $422.5 million to support loan growth and replace deposit attrition.

The Company executed $100 million of hedges on interest rates with maturities ranging from three to five years. The Company’s hedging program aims to reduce the Company’s sensitivity to interest rate by locking in spread.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $303.4 million of borrowing capacity at FHLB and $32.5 million of other unsecured lines of credit.

Capital:

Shareholders’ equity decreased by $8.0 million to $385.7 million. The decrease was primarily driven by the $9.3 million cost of shares repurchased, partially offset by stock-based compensation activity.

Tangible equity to tangible assets was 18.33% and tangible common equity per share outstanding was $14.06.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain above the FDIC’s “well capitalized” standards.

Asset quality:

The Company adopted the CECL methodology for calculating credit losses effective January 1, 2023. The adoption increased the reserve on loans by $660 thousand, decreased the reserve for commitments and letters of credit by $811 thousand, and established a $170 thousand reserve on held-to-maturity securities, resulting in a net decrease of $18 thousand in retained earnings. As of March 31, 2023, the Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of gross loans was 0.89%.

The Company recorded a net release of provision for credit losses of $23 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, driven by a reduction in commitments at quarter end, partially offset by growth in our commercial portfolios.

Non-performing loans totaled $7.5 million, or 0.47% of total loans compared to $7.8 million, or 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2022, and $10.5 million, or 0.78% of total loans at March 31, 2022.

Net charge-offs were $3 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

About Blue Foundry

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with a presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Somerset counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities. To learn more about Blue Foundry Bank visit BlueFoundryBank.com or call (888) 931-BLUE. Member FDIC.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (Dollars in Thousands) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,621 $ 41,182 $ 57,324 Securities available for sale, at fair value 309,083 314,248 321,320 Securities held to maturity 33,472 33,705 30,749 Other investments 21,070 16,069 15,432 Loans held-for-sale 2,552 — — Loans, net 1,571,907 1,531,727 1,480,837 Interest and dividends receivable 7,375 6,893 6,431 Premises and equipment, net 30,839 29,825 29,992 Right-of-use assets 26,320 25,906 25,537 Bank owned life insurance 21,688 21,576 22,012 Other assets 19,128 22,207 22,284 Total assets $ 2,101,055 $ 2,043,338 $ 2,011,918 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits $ 1,244,581 $ 1,288,862 $ 1,266,497 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank 422,500 310,500 295,500 Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance 9,695 9,302 10,926 Lease liabilities 27,799 27,324 26,875 Other liabilities 10,787 13,632 14,782 Total liabilities 1,715,362 1,649,620 1,614,580 Shareholders’ equity 385,693 393,718 397,338 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,101,055 $ 2,043,338 $ 2,011,918

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (Dollars in thousands) Interest income: Loans $ 15,569 $ 14,487 $ 11,656 Taxable investment income 3,152 2,970 1,817 Non-taxable investment income 111 112 121 Total interest income 18,832 17,569 13,594 Interest expense: Deposits 4,154 2,482 882 Borrowed funds 2,737 2,160 773 Total interest expense 6,891 4,642 1,655 Net interest income 11,941 12,927 11,939 Release of provision for credit losses (23 ) (224 ) (952 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,964 13,151 12,891 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 262 341 800 Gain on sale of loans 135 — — Other income 87 103 127 Total non-interest income 484 444 927 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 7,847 7,620 7,060 Occupancy and equipment 1,982 1,909 1,881 Data processing 1,601 1,324 1,478 Advertising 72 68 519 Professional services 980 838 1,291 Release of provision for commitments and letters of credit — (203 ) (170 ) Federal deposit insurance 105 105 78 Other 1,070 1,208 1,079 Total non-interest expense 13,657 12,869 13,216 (Loss) income before income tax expense (1,209 ) 726 602 Income tax expense — 164 49 Net (loss) income $ (1,209 ) $ 562 $ 553 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 25,374,653 25,713,534 26,343,508 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 25,885,826 26,013,015 26,343,508

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three months ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 Performance Ratios (%): (Loss) return on average assets (0.24 ) 0.11 0.25 0.01 0.12 (Loss) return on average equity (1.25 ) 0.56 1.20 0.04 0.52 Interest rate spread (1) 2.05 2.35 2.68 2.71 2.50 Net interest margin (2) 2.42 2.62 2.84 2.83 2.62 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 109.92 97.76 92.37 96.13 104.04 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 126.39 128.30 130.30 131.52 131.77 Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 18.33 19.24 19.72 20.97 21.68 Book value per share (5) $ 14.08 $ 14.30 $ 14.11 $ 14.46 $ 14.73 Tangible book value per share (5) $ 14.06 $ 14.28 $ 14.09 $ 14.43 $ 14.72 Asset Quality: Non-performing loans $ 7,481 $ 7,767 $ 8,409 $ 9,998 $ 10,482 Real estate owned, net $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Non-performing assets $ 7,481 $ 7,767 $ 8,409 $ 9,998 $ 10,482 Allowance for credit losses to total loans (%) 0.89 0.87 0.91 0.98 1.00 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans (%) 189.18 172.52 161.73 140.53 128.46 Non-performing loans to total loans (%) 0.47 0.50 0.56 0.70 0.78 Non-performing assets to total assets (%) 0.36 0.38 0.42 0.51 0.54 Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans during the period (%) — (0.01 ) 0.01 — —

(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (3) Efficiency ratio represents adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income. (4) Tangible equity equals $384.9 million, which exclude intangible assets ($781 thousand of capitalized software).

Tangible assets equal $2.10 billion and exclude intangible assets. (5) Per share metrics computed using 27,385,482 total shares outstanding.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Analysis of Net Interest Income

(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Cost (Dollars in thousands) Assets: Loans (1) $ 1,553,118 $ 15,569 4.07 % $ 1,511,941 $ 14,487 3.80 % $ 1,280,678 $ 11,656 3.69 % Mortgage-backed securities 179,604 982 2.22 % 187,213 1,092 2.31 % 171,912 722 1.70 % Other investment securities 199,069 1,512 3.08 % 200,013 1,425 2.83 % 198,736 1,020 2.08 % FHLB stock 20,141 308 6.20 % 17,225 216 4.96 % 9,942 116 4.73 % Cash and cash equivalents 46,530 461 4.02 % 44,718 349 3.10 % 188,706 80 0.17 % Total interest-earning assets 1,998,462 18,832 3.82 % 1,961,110 17,569 3.55 % 1,849,974 13,594 2.98 % Non-interest earning assets 55,942 52,258 77,445 Total assets $ 2,054,404 $ 2,013,368 $ 1,927,419 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity: NOW, savings, and money market deposits $ 805,392 2,010 1.01 % $ 848,199 1,636 0.77 % $ 760,369 235 0.13 % Time deposits 416,238 2,144 2.09 % 356,377 846 0.94 % 458,109 647 0.57 % Interest-bearing deposits 1,221,630 4,154 1.38 % 1,204,576 2,482 0.82 % 1,218,478 882 0.29 % FHLB advances 359,511 2,737 3.09 % 323,903 2,160 2.65 % 185,500 773 1.69 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,581,141 6,891 1.77 % 1,528,479 4,642 1.20 % 1,403,978 1,655 0.48 % Non-interest bearing deposits 34,879 42,144 42,402 Non-interest bearing other 44,850 47,746 48,273 Total liabilities 1,660,870 1,618,369 1,494,653 Total shareholders’ equity 393,534 394,999 432,766 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,054,404 $ 2,013,368 $ 1,927,419 Net interest income $ 11,941 $ 12,927 $ 11,939 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.05 % 2.35 % 2.50 % Net interest margin (3) 2.42 % 2.62 % 2.62 %

(1) Average loan balances are net of deferred loan fees and costs, and premiums and discounts, and include non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

BLUE FOUNDRY BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY

Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (Non-GAAP)

(Dollars in Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the table below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) that management uses in its analysis of Blue Foundry’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding Blue Foundry’s financial results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results and Blue Foundry strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Net income, as presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations, includes the provision for loan losses, provision for commitments and letters of credit, and income tax expense, while pre-provision net revenue does not.