Cronulla residents believe speared fish may have been ‘Gus’, a 35- to 40-year-old blue groper known to swimmers and divers in the areaA man has been fined $500 for killing a protected fish species in Sydney over the weekend.NSW police have confirmed officers spoke to a 26-year-old man on Saturday following reports an endangered blue groper (Achoerodus viridis) was speared and killed at Oak Park, Cronulla. Continue reading…

