NEWARK, Del., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With a passion for sewing and quilting that started in college, Erin Underwood turned her passion into a career when she became a quilt pattern and template ruler designer, teacher, lecturer, and quilt shop owner. She and her husband, John, opened Blue Hen Quilts in Newark, Delaware, in 2016. When the pair recently decided to move the shop’s location and triple their retail space, they also had the room to become a BERNINA sewing machine authorized dealer.

“We are thrilled to become a BERNINA dealer and to be able to offer these high-quality sewing machines to our customers. BERNINA is an excellent brand we are proud to have in our store,” said Erin. “They have the most amazing technology and innovations in the sewing machine world.”

The 5,000-square-foot shop is located at 705 Interchange Blvd in Newark, Delaware 19711.

“Our new showroom is wide, open, and airy and is the perfect space to test out all the BERNINA machines,” she said. “We also have a great classroom where we teach machine mastery classes. If you buy a BERNINA from us, you get fully trained on the machine when you take our mastery class, which includes videos and handouts. In addition, we also host a “project-based” sewing club where you do a project using some of the features and accessories on your machine. We think taking a class and going home with a finished project is empowering. Plus, you understand your machine a bit more with each task you complete and see its full potential.”

The shop also has over 3,000 bolts of fabric, quilt kits, notions, rulers, books, patterns, accessories, and of course, all of Erin’s own quilt patterns and ruler designs. (erinunderwoodquilts.com)

“We love classes. And we offer a wide selection of basic quilting, piecing, applique, and handwork classes. Or perhaps you want to make a tuffet, bag, or pillow? We offer that too,” she said. An entire class schedule, which includes reserving longarm rental time, is listed on their website. (bluehenquiltshop.com)

“I love my bright and cheery shop. I love what I do. I love coming to work every morning. My husband is the machine technician, does all the “heavy lifting” and machine loading and unloading, and keeps our website up to date and current. It is a great partnership,” said Erin.

Blue Hen Quilt Shop is open Monday through Friday, 10 am to 5 pm; Saturday, 10 am to 4 pm, and is closed on Sunday.

“Stop on by; we would love to show you all that we have to offer at Blue Hen Quilt Shop,” said Erin.

