Denver, CO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Line Protection Group Inc. (OTCQB: BLPG) is pleased to summarize the 2023 financial results. 2023 was a profitable year for the Company, as shown in our 10K filing. Revenue grew by 13% respectively, and operating income rose to an impressive $762,713. Total assets grew by $478,493 and shareholders deficit was reduced by $518,470. Additionally, the Company processed over $1,400,000,000 in cash pickups throughout 2023, with that number anticipated to increase in 2024.

As our presence and reputation has become more established in the State of New Mexico, our clientele has continued to grow, with new banks and clients being onboarded weekly. Compared to the prior year, 2023 saw over a 1000% growth in revenue in this market.

Our Arizona branch continues to produce strong revenue numbers, as the medical and recreational shops in the industry post impressive sales numbers. Being an industry leader in the State of Arizona, the Company transports over 70% of all the legal cannabis sales for deposit verification and transportation to the Federal Reserve Bank.

Colorado and Nevada continue to produce as mature markets, and have seen the industry consolidate. The Company continues to lead with a superior service and safety reputation, and therefore continues to grow, onboarding clients monthly.

