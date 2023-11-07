Denver, CO, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCQB: BLPG) is pleased to announce significant accomplishments in business operations, including revenue growth, reduced debt, and an expanded market presence in New Mexico. These milestones reflect the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to providing top-tier services.

Revenue Growth: Blue Line Protection Group has experienced impressive revenue growth in the past year, despite overall legal Cannabis sales trending lower. We are on pace to exceed 2022 revenue in all states that we service (Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico). We have just expanded our cash processing area in Arizona to meet the needs of our clients, and to maintain our industry leading efficiency. This is a testament to the growing demand for Blue Line Protection Group’s top-quality cash-in-transit and processing services. This growth is a result of the company’s steadfast commitment to client satisfaction, continued focus on research and development, and an exceptional team of professionals.

Debt Reduction: Blue Line Protection Group has effectively reduced its debt load, which positions the company for a stronger financial future. Debt reduction not only enhances the company’s financial stability but will also enable more strategic investments in innovative cash handling solutions and services.

Market Expansion in New Mexico: In line with its strategic growth plan, Blue Line Protection Group has successfully expanded its presence in the New Mexico market. The Company has increased its New Mexico services by 400% in one year of operations, addressing the increasing need for secure cash handling needs of businesses and organizations in the region.

Dan Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Line Protection Group, commented on these achievements, saying, “We are pleased to witness the significant progress our company has made over the past year. Our team’s dedication and hard work, combined with our unwavering commitment to quality service, have been the driving force behind our success. We are excited to continue expanding as a leader of cash in transit and processing services for the Southwest region.”

Blue Line Protection Group is recognized for its economical cash handling and compliance services that prioritize safety, security, and efficient processing of funds. The company offers a wide range of customizable services tailored to meet the unique needs of various industries, including financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and private businesses.

As Blue Line Protection Group continues its growth trajectory, the company remains committed to delivering exceptional customer service, cutting-edge cash handling solutions, and setting a high standard in the cash-in-transit and processing industry. The Company continues to evaluate new customer opportunities throughout the Southwest, and further expansion in the Western region.

