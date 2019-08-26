Blue Medora Rolls Out Significant VMware vRealize Operations Enhancement at VMworld 2019

Breaking News
Announces Management Pack for ServiceNow Integration for VMware vRealize Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Booth #1862 – Blue Medora, the leading provider of enterprise-grade IT monitoring integration solutions, announced today that it will unveil new ServiceNow capabilities in its True Visibility Suite for VMware vRealize Operations at VMworld US in San Francisco August 25 through 29.

“Our customers continue to look for simpler but more comprehensive insights into their organization’s IT environments from an application or business-centric context,” comments Greg Pattison, General Manager of Blue Medora’s True Visibility Group. “Our new ServiceNow Management Pack for VMware vRealize Operations links application and business owners to tailored views of overall system health and resource usage. These new views simplify the identification of orphaned assets and time to cost reduction within your IT infrastructure.”

For many customers, ServiceNow is a source of truth for IT support ticketing and configuration management (ITSM) and VMware vRealize Operations is a powerful tool for IT operations management (ITOM). The ServiceNow management pack superimposes the data in ServiceNow’s configuration management database (CMDB) onto VMware vRealize Operations view of infrastructure, heightening and broadening the value of both datasets.

Blue Medora would also like to invite attendees to join David Kritschgau, IT Director at IHS Markit, and Scott Walsh, Blue Medora Senior Solution Architect, as they discuss “Creating a Cohesive Monitoring Strategy with IHS Markit”. This informative session will be held on Monday, August 26th at 3:30. David and Scott will discuss how IHS Markit’s strategy to use VMware vRealize Operations with Blue Medora enables them to run their business smarter and more efficiently. David will share how implementing a core monitoring strategy has helped him troubleshoot faster, gain visibility into infrastructure supporting critical applications, and easily share executive-level insights in a single tool.
Session ID: HBO1649BU

Session attendees will receive the dashboard templates from the session for full stack application infrastructure performance, application troubleshooting and consumption, capacity planning and others to implement their own cohesive monitoring strategy.

About Blue Medora
Blue Medora’s pioneering IT monitoring integration as a service addresses today’s IT challenges by easily connecting system health and performance data–no matter its source–with the world’s leading monitoring and analytics platforms. Blue Medora helps customers unlock dimensional data across their IT stack, otherwise hidden by traditional approaches to metrics collection.

