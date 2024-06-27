Trusted and reputable industry leaders to offer best-in-class GXP software, services, and consulting to drive optimal asset performance in life sciences

PHILADELPHIA and CHENNAI, India, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Mountain, whose Regulatory Asset Management (RAM) platform is the standard for life sciences manufacturers, and Zifo, the leading scientific informatics services company, are thrilled to announce a strategic partnership designed to deliver cutting-edge technology and unparalleled services to the life sciences sector. This partnership aims to provide comprehensive solutions that will enhance operational efficiency and innovation for pharmaceutical manufacturers, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), MedTech companies, medical device manufacturers, and Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) manufacturers.

Blue Mountain is renowned for its best-of-breed EAM technology built exclusively for life sciences, which empowers organizations to optimize their assets, reduce downtime, and improve overall productivity. By connecting this with Zifo’s world-class IT services and consulting expertise, the partnership will deliver a robust, end-to-end solution tailored specifically for the life sciences industry with reach to all corners of the globe.

CEO of Blue Mountain, David Rode, commented:

“We are excited to join forces with Zifo to bring transformative solutions to the life sciences industry. Our EAM technology, combined with Zifo’s exceptional IT services and consulting capabilities, will provide our customers with the tools they need to maximize their assets and drive significant efficiencies in their operations. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving the life sciences sector, and to expanding our reach across the globe.”

Co-Founder and CEO of Zifo, Raj Prakash, added:

“Our partnership with Blue Mountain represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver innovative and impactful IT solutions. By leveraging Blue Mountain’s leading EAM technology, we are poised to offer an integrated approach that addresses the unique challenges faced by life sciences companies. Together, we will help our clients achieve greater operational agility and compliance, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.”

The partnership expands Zifo’s partnership program to include a GXP Asset Management category that will enable life sciences organizations to benefit from a seamless integration of advanced EAM technology and comprehensive IT services. This includes streamlined asset management, enhanced regulatory compliance, calibration, validation, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision-making capabilities. Pharmaceutical manufacturers, CDMOs, MedTech firms, medical device companies, and LDT manufacturers will all gain from the partnership’s innovative solutions, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating time-to-market for their products.

About Blue Mountain

Leading the Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software – enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and based in the greater Philadelphia, PA region. For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com.

About Zifo

Zifo is an AI/ML and ‘data for AI’ based Scientific informatics services company. Our experience extends across research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains in the Pharma, Biotech, Chemicals, Food and Beverage, Oil & Gas and FMCG industries. Zifo is the preferred partner for over 190 scientifically driven organizations around the globe.

