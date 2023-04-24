Community management professionals help feed those in need. Blue Mountain Community Management volunteered at the Oregon Food Bank as part of the company’s 2023 Great Giveback initiative to help feed local residents in need of a healthy meal.

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Blue Mountain Community Management (BMCM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Portland Metro, Salem, and Seattle areas, recently sent two different groups of volunteers to assist at the Oregon Food Bank. The BMCM volunteers worked in two different shifts to package more than 7,000 pounds of garbanzo beans for distribution to local food pantries. The afternoon shift had the pleasure of hosting Associa Senior Vice President Bryan Hughes who visited the office!

The Oregon Food Bank is committed to building communities that never go hungry. Hunger is not just an individual experience; it’s a symptom of barriers to employment, housing, health care, and more — and a result of unfair systems that keep these barriers in place. Make a difference by getting involved to help eliminate hunger and its root causes. To learn more about their mission, vision, and how the OFB is working toward change, visit https://www.oregonfoodbank.org/.

The event was part of Associa’s Great Giveback, an annual company-wide event where team members receive paid time off to volunteer with a deserving organization in their region. The goal is to reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting neighborhoods and building stronger relationships in the communities it serves. Other organizations where Associa team members have volunteered include the Humane Society, Meals-on-Wheels, and Ronald McDonald House.

“This was a tremendous effort by our team members to provide assistance to those in our community who often go without the most basic foodstuffs,” said Blue Mountain Community Management Branch President Caren Carrero, CMA®, PCAM®. “Helping those truly in need lets us better understand and address the needs of the clients we serve on a daily basis.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

Community management professionals help feed those in need.

CONTACT: Tom Womack Associa 214.272.4107 tom.womack@associaonline.com