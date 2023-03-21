Carrie McGonagle, PCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, Senior Vice President Blue Mountain Community Management

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Associa Blue Mountain Community Management (BMCM), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Salem, Seattle, and Portland metro areas, is proud to announce that senior vice president Carrie McGonagle, PCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, has completed the training required to earn the prestigious Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI). Only 16 community management professionals in the state of Oregon hold this certification.

The PCAM® is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, one must accomplish a number of rigorous milestones, including five years of work in direct community association management, successful completion of all six M-200-level courses, and passing the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) examination administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).

“Speaking on behalf of our entire team, I am proud of Carrie for reaching this important milestone in the next stage of her career,” said Caren Carrero, CMCA®, PCAM®, Blue Mountain Community Management branch president. “PCAM® certification represents the highest level of achievement in the community management sector and we applaud her dedication and success.”

