Blue Nile Names Former Tiffany & Co. CEO Frédéric Cumenal to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Nile, a leading retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry, today announced the appointment of former Tiffany & Co. Chief Executive Officer Frédéric Cumenal to its Board of Directors.

“Frédéric’s global experience in our dynamic industry, and deep understanding of the consumer and the market, will be extremely valuable to Blue Nile. We are delighted to welcome him to our Board of Directors,” said Blue Nile Chief Executive Officer Jason Goldberger. “We will have the benefit of his extensive experience and strategic counsel as we continually expand and improve our ecommerce platform to grow and reach more consumers. Frédéric really understands how to create a superior customer experience, which is central to Blue Nile.”

Cumenal held various executive positions of increasing responsibility at Tiffany & Co., the 180-year-old, internationally-renowned jeweler and specialty retailer, and served on the company’s Board of Directors. Prior to his work with Tiffany & Co., Cumenal spent 15 years in various senior roles at LVMH Group, eventually becoming Chief Executive Officer and President of Moët & Chandon S.A. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Marketing, Strategy, and Development at Ferruzi Group, and was a Brand Manager at Procter & Gamble, France S.A.S.

“It has been fascinating to watch Blue Nile’s evolution, and the way the company has brought value and transparency to jewelry purchasing, while delivering a high-value consumer experience,” said Cumenal. “I have a great deal of respect for the company and its business model. I look forward to helping guide Blue Nile’s growth strategy and position the business for long-term success.”

“Frédéric joins the board at a pivotal juncture in the company’s history,” said Ryan Cotton, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Private Equity, who also sits on the Board. “His knowledge of the jewelry space will be exponentially helpful as we expand the reach of the company, sell more jewelry to an increasingly better-informed consumer, and further Blue Nile’s position as the best place to buy the finest quality diamonds.”

Bain Capital Private Equity, Bow Street, and Adama Partners acquired Blue Nile in February 2017.

Cumenal, age 58, is a graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques and holds a Masters of Business Administration from École Supérieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales.

