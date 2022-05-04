Blue Rhino, International Rhino Foundation Team Up to Go Wild for Rhinos

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), and the International Rhino Foundation (IRF) are teaming up to Go Wild for Rhinos this week and support rhino conservation efforts around the world.

The annual event is held on May 5 of each year (5/5) in recognition of the peril faced by the five living rhino species (Black, White, Greater One-Horned, Sumatran, and Javan). This year’s Go Wild for Rhinos will be the first opportunity for Blue Rhino and IRF to work together to support these majestic animals. They first announced their broader partnership in February of this year.

Blue Rhino is supporting and raising awareness of much-needed rhino-conservation efforts through the release of limited-edition Blue Rhino propane tank sleeves and special recipes inspired by the regions where endangered rhinos live that are perfect for any grilling enthusiast’s next Go Wild cookout. Go Wild for Rhinos T-shirts are available as well, with all proceeds going to support the IRF’s conservation efforts. Blue Rhino is also helping promote the Go Wild for Rhinos Toolkit, which includes rhino-themed games the entire family can enjoy on this important day.

“There would be no Blue Rhino if not for the inspiration these beautiful and majestic creatures have provided,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “It is so important to support the IRF’s cause. Blue Rhino is proud to serve as the presenting sponsor of the IRF’s Go Wild for Rhinos activities and to help support endangered rhinos.”

These efforts are part of the broader Ferrellgas Century Project, through which the company has pledged its commitment to various Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) initiatives through the year 2039, which marks its 100th year in business.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.

