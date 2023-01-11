WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Rhino, America’s number one propane tank exchange brand, is now the official propane sponsor of The Steak Cookoff Association (SCA), the world’s largest grilling competition for backyard chefs. For 2023, 650 events are planned in 46 states and 15 countries. Winners at those events will be invited to compete in the SCA Steak World Championship in Fort Worth, Texas, in March.

Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of nationwide propane provider Ferrellgas, services customers and retailers across the country. Fueling outdoor fun and giving back to the community are big parts of its company culture. “This is an exciting partnership for us,” says Danny Thurmond, Director of Strategic Accounts for Blue Rhino. “Just about everywhere grilling takes place, Blue Rhino is there. Partnering with the SCA is a natural fit.”

“We are proud to partner with Blue Rhino for the 2023 cookoff season,” says Ken Phillips, Founder of the SCA. “Events like this help us show how fun grilling can be and helps backyard chefs hone their skills.” Select events will also include special prizes for competitors who cook with Blue Rhino propane.

The Blue Rhino name was inspired by a photo safari in Africa. The company was founded in 1994 and today, Blue Rhino helps fuel fun backyard experiences for families nationwide. In addition to serving as a safe and convenient grilling fuel, Blue Rhino powers patio heaters, fire pits, standby generators, turkey fryers, and much more.

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 60,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2022. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

About The Steak Cookoff Association (SCA)

The SCA is the largest outdoor grilling competition sanctioning group in the United States. It was founded ten years ago by Brett Gallaway and Ken Philips. The SCA is based in Fort Worth, Texas, and hosts hundreds of grilling competitions throughout the United States and around the world every year. Many events raise money for charitable causes. You can find out more about the SCA by visiting its website here.

