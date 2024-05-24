WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Rhino, the tank exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), is ready for summer! As Memorial Day kicks off the unofficial start of our season, we conducted a fun survey to find out more about America’s grilling preferences. Hundreds of Blue Rhino customers responded, and some of the results may surprise you!

42% of respondents say steak is their favorite food to grill

21% of people said they’ve tried grilling their dessert

38% enjoy beer as their favorite beverage to drink while grilling

61% say they’d rather host a barbecue instead of attending one

And more than 80% say they grill out all year long!

Survey respondents further said their favorite outdoor family game is corn hole, and that some of their secret grilling ingredients include brown sugar, garlic powder, and lemon pepper. Others told us they’ll never tell their secret ingredients!

As you gather with family and friends in your back yard this Memorial Day, we encourage you to take a moment to remember the true reason for the holiday – to honor the women and men who’ve given their lives in service to our country. “It is because of them that we are truly free, and Blue Rhino honors their service and sacrifice. We are proud to be a part of America’s family gatherings, both this holiday weekend and throughout the year,” said Chet Reshamwala, Vice President of Blue Rhino.

Share what you’re grilling on our social media channels and don’t forget to check out Blue Rhino’s 30th birthday celebration. Enter for a chance to become our Chief Grilling Officer and enjoy a barbecue masterclass for 30 friends!

Have a safe Memorial Day weekend, and happy grilling everyone!

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at 65,000 locations nationwide. Blue Rhino is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday this year with an exclusive sweepstakes, prizes, and more. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

