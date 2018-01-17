Breaking News
Blue Ridge Named to Food Logistics' 2017 FL100+ Top Technology Providers List

Atlanta, Ga., Jan. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Ridge has been named to the FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers by Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain.

Blue Ridge, a leader in the most recent Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning, provides leading food service companies with enhanced insight into demand by translating customer data into precise and economically-driven demand and supply plans. Blue Ridge helps organizations reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a surplus of misaligned inventory.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-native technology generates a precise, day-by-day view of the supply chain to ensure product availability, prevent stock-outs, and eliminate excess inventory.

“The ability to accurately forecast is of particular importance for perishable food distributors that prioritize the shelf life of products for their grocery customers above all,” said Jim Byrnes, CEO of Blue Ridge.

The annual FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain. Companies on this year’s 2017 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list were profiled in the November/December 2017 issue of Food Logistics, as well as online at www.foodlogistics.com.

“New developments and innovations in the software and technology sector are making sizeable impacts on the global food supply chain,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director for Food Logistics and its sister publication, Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The result is a greater visibility, improved regulatory compliance, enhanced shelf life for perishables, and the emergence of a more proactive and nimble food supply chain that benefits both the food industry and its logistics partners, as well as the end consumer.”

Blue Ridge will host BLUEPrint 2018 in Atlanta on April 22 – April 24, 2018 at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta™.  BLUEPrint is a hands-on annual conference for supply chain leaders, managers and users of Blue Ridge solutions. 

About Blue Ridge
Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why Blue Ridge is recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning. And its why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

CONTACT: Will Haraway
Backbeat Marketing
[email protected]
404.593.8320
www.backbeatmarketing.com
