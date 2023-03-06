The Blue River Terps Dispensaries in Cambridge and Somerville will feature curated selections of best-in-class solventless cannabis products hand-selected by industry icons and extraction technology pioneers

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue River™ – the leader in farm-to-table solventless cannabis products, today announces the upcoming opening of their first adult-use cannabis retail locations in the greater Boston area featuring the company’s proprietary lines of solventless extracts, vapes, oral capsules, edibles, and beverages, as well as a locally co-branded curated selections of signature exclusive crafted cannabis products. The new adult-use retail locations – in Cambridge and Somerville – are majority women-owned and led, Economic Empowerment dispensaries that provide clean cannabis products. The company announced the planned openings after receiving official approval of their Cambridge license by the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission. The official opening dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new Blue River™ Terps dispensaries in Cambridge and Somerville represent a new era in cannabis retail, as the first in the cannabis industry to exclusively serve single-sourced, farm-to-table, affordable solventless products to cannabis enthusiasts in every product category, offering consumers a curated shopping experience that focuses on the best branded & co-branded local suppliers of high-end boutique cannabis. The two Boston-area dispensaries are a first for Blue River™, which originated as the world’s first cannabis-derived terpene company, having since received over 60 Cannabis Awards for innovative solventless technology, trademark branded products, and advanced patented formulations.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our two new dispensaries, which represent the culmination of years of experience and hard work by our entire team at Blue River Terps. As a women majority owned-and-led economic empowerment business, we are proud to be breaking down barriers in the cannabis industry,” says Jessica Pelletier, CEO of Blue River Terps. “At Blue River Terps, we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality cannabis products that are made without the use of chemicals. Our focus on solventless production is a reflection of our commitment to delivering a pure and natural retail experience. From limited release product drops, to a guarantee of only carrying products that fit our strict standards of excellence, we see Blue River dispensaries becoming the first destination cannabis shopping experience. We can’t wait to welcome our customers and share our passion for cannabis with them.”

Blue River™ solventless products that will be sold at the new locations include Blue River™ Signature Live Rosin, Blue River™ Live Rosin Sauce Carts, Blue River™ Jelly™ Sauce Carts, Blue River™ Torrone, Blue River™ Flan™, Blue River™ Live Rosin Water Soluble Capsules (AM & PM), and co-branded Blue River™ specialty products that include Rosin Popping Boba, Live Rosin Vegan Gummies, Live Rosin Ice Cream, and CBN Chocolates. Blue River™ branded products are created in specifically designed state-of-the art environmentally controlled manufactured facilities in small craft batches through trusted cultivators, and have been available at over 150 locations nationwide.

The stores will feature a 3-tier system on all flowers, extracts, vape, edibles, and topicals. This in-house system was developed to break traditional classifications for products using generic terms (i.e. sativa, hybrid, indica) whereas, consumers can now quickly identify their favorite brands or products by how they were produced, alongside a full panel of cannabinoids and terpenes.

The Company itself features a team of professionals who are all certified as Economic Empowerment Priority Applicants by the Cannabis Control Commission in Massachusetts, for their contributions to communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs and Cannabis Prohibition.

Blue River has evolved from their position as an innovator in the legacy market, to a leading brand in the growing legal cannabis market. The Company’s founders, Tony Verzura, Jessica Pelletier, Michael Latulippe, and Shanel Lindsay have provided education and innovation to the cannabis industry for over 15 years, helping develop many mainstream cannabis brands and manufacturing technologies. The company’s sustainable practices and advanced mechanical separation technology (AMST™) create unadulterated, plant-based cannabis products for consumers without a negative impact on the environment. Blue River™ cannabis products are made naturally and without the use of chemicals, solvents, gasses, additives, artificial fragrances, GMOs, or fillers.

For more information on Blue River dispensaries and products please visit www.BlueRiverTerps.com .