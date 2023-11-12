AUSTIN, TX, Nov. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Sky Scrubs (https://www.blueskyscrubs.com) is celebrating “World Kindness Day” this Monday by giving away a fun Holiday promotion.

But there is a catch. The luxury scrub cap company is giving away scrub caps for free with no purchase necessary. But only the first 100 customers that share a Tiktok video or Instagram video at work about one thing they have done recently to be nice to someone. The promotion is taking place only in the United States. They wanted the videos to be done at work so they know that in fact that the people getting our products are working in the medical field.

Blue Sky Scrubs has always been known for giving and is continuing this tradition through fun new ways. Earlier this year, it gave free scrubs to people in need for a mission trip. In September it helped raise money for students in nursing and medical school. And Blue Sky Scrubs employees routinely donate time to help local charities. Promotions help to drive conversation around a brand and increase awareness. Donating to charities can also can drive sales, because some customers will tell friends about the things they do and in return they might buy our products.

Blue Sky Scrubs said it wants the brand associated with World Kindness Day to make “meaningful connections” with nurses, veterinarians, dentists, hygienists, physicians and physician assistants.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous,” Shelby Marquardt, Blue Sky Scrubs founder and chief designer, said in a release. “A simple gesture of caring and saying thanks, including brightening someone’s day, is a great way to make a difference.” The company also released hundreds of new scrub cap designs this week. Blue Sky Scrubs said that it’s considering expanding its limited editions scrubs to sell more of its medical clothing across the United States.

Media contact

Olivia Hunter

+1 512-876-6008

olivia@blueskyscrubs.com

https://www.blueskyscrubs.com

SOURCE: Blue Sky Scrubs