Miami, FL, June 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC ), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that on June 11, 2024 it received a letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel indicating that the Company demonstrated compliance with the bid price requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement in Listing Rule 5550(b)(1).

Additionally, the Company will be subject to a Discretionary Panel Monitor for a period of one year, until June 11, 2025. If the Company fails to maintain compliance with any continued listing requirement during the one-year monitoring period, the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Panel or a newly convened Hearings Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable.

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

