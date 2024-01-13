A Democrat in deep-blue Massachusetts said Friday that if he were President Biden, he would fire Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin “in about five minutes” following his lack of transparency surrounding his hospital stay and surgery to remove cancer.
“I would fire him in about five minutes,” Rep. Seth Moulton, D-MA, told NewsNation on Friday.
Moulton, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said that the scandal over Austin’s failure to promptly notif
