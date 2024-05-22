A group of Democrats running for Congress in three of California’s most competitive swing House districts are trying to flip the script on their party’s traditional approach to crime.
Former federal prosecutor Will Rollins, state Sen. Dave Min and former state Assemblyman Adam Gray are making a tough on crime approach central to their campaigns, and they have secured endorsements from a number of law enforcement officials and police groups eager to put an end to the violen
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump’s candidates sizzled, ‘Squad’ candidates sputtered: Top takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries - May 22, 2024
- Blue state Dems look to buck party’s crime policies, get major backing from police groups in swing races - May 22, 2024
- DOJ urged to ‘take immediate action’ to prosecute Michael Cohen over string of alleged lies - May 22, 2024