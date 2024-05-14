Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing criticism from his Republican colleagues after he announced the budget deficit is actually $7 billion worse than his initial projections, bringing the total shortfall to nearly $74 billion.

“The Legislative Analysts Office (LAO) had an estimate that is significantly higher,” Republican vice chair of the state budget committee Roger Niello told Fox News Digital in an interview. “The ledge analyst is impartial, and has a long histo

[Read Full story at source]