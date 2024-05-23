Abortionists in Arizona can now travel to California to evade a reinstated 160-year-old, pre-statehood law that outlaws abortions in nearly all circumstances and criminalizes abortions.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who just returned from speaking at the Vatican Climate Summit in Rome, signed Senate Bill 233 on Thursday afternoon.

“Arizona Republicans tried to turn back the clock to 1864 to impose a near-total abortion ban across their state,” Newsom said in

