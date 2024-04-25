A group of New Jersey Republicans is trying to reverse a directive from the state’s liberal district attorney general that “handcuffs” local law enforcement cooperation with federal immigration officials.

Assemblymen Greg Myhre and Brian Rumpf and state Sen. Carmen Amato Jr., are gaining support from nearly a dozen Republicans in the state legislature for their companion bill. Introduced in both the state Assembly and Senate, the bills would repeal the so-called R

[Read Full story at source]