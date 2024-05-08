A New York state senator is pushing back against a law he originally voted for amid his own fight against accusations of rape, arguing now that the law is unconstitutional.

Democratic State Sen. Kevin Parker argued in a court filing earlier this month that the Adult Survivors Act, a law that he voted in favor of, was unconstitutional, according to a report from the New York Post.

Parker’s argument comes as he faces a lawsuit over allegations he raped Olga Jean-Baptiste in 2004 w

[Read Full story at source]