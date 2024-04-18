More than a dozen Democrat attorneys general are weighing in on a legal dispute in Georgia over its congressional map, alleging it discriminates against minority voters.
A challenge brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), WilmerHale on behalf of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the Sixth District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church and several individual Georgia voters is currently on appeal before the 11th Circuit.
The suit alleges that Georgia lawmakers aft
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Senate Democrats kill both articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas - April 18, 2024
- Trump trial: Jury selection to resume in New York City for 3rd day in former president’s trial - April 18, 2024
- Blue states band together to challenge GOP-led voting map they say harms ‘minority voting strength’ - April 18, 2024