NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bluebird bio Inc. (“Bluebird” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) on behalf of Bluebird stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Bluebird has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 26, 2024, before the market opened, bluebird filed an 8-K with the SEC in which it announced, “[o]n March 24, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the ‘Audit Committee’) of the Company, based on the recommendation of management and after consultation with EY, concluded that the Company’s previously-issued audited consolidated financial statements for each fiscal year beginning January 1, 2019 and its previously-issued unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for each of the first three quarters in such years, as well as the associated earnings releases and investor presentations or other communications describing such financial statements, were materially misstated and, accordingly, should no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, the price of bluebird stock went down by $0.16 per share, or 11.76%, to close at $1.20 on March 26, 2024.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

