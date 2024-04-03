NEW YORK, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bernstein Liebhard LLP:

Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of bluebird bio, Inc. (“Blue” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) between April 24, 2023 and December 8, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

According to the Complaint, Defendants created the false impression that: (i) they could obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for Lyfgenia (“lovotibeglogene autotemcel” or “lovo-cel”) without any box warnings for haematological malignancies; and (ii) they would be granted a priority review voucher by the FDA and in turn sell it in order to strengthen their financial position for the lovo-cel launch.

On December 8, 2023, Blue issued a press release announcing that it received approval from the FDA for its ex-vivo gene therapy drug Lyfgenia for sickle cell disease. Along with the approval came a black box warning for haematological malignancies with a requirement to monitor patients for cancer through complete blood counts at least every six months for at least 15 years, plus viral vector integration site analysis at month 6, 12, and as warranted. Further, the Company’s anticipated priority review voucher was denied by the FDA.

On this news, Blue’s stock price fell $1.95 per share, or over 40%, to close at $2.86 per share on December 8, 2023.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 28, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

