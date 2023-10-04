Atlanta, GA, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bluefin, the integrated payments pioneer in PCI-validated encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data, announced partnering with Invenco by GVR, a worldwide leader in convenience retail solutions, to bring PCI validated P2PE solution to the retail petroleum forecourt in North America.

Bluefin is Invenco by GVR’s PCI P2PE solution provider and has listed its own tailored solution for Invenco by GVR’s Certificate Authority (CA) and hardware, integrating P2PE into Invenco by GVR’s FlexPay IV and FlexPay 6 outdoor payment terminals. P2PE can reduce the PCI DSS compliance burden by more than 70% and PCI control scope reduction at the point-of-sale environment by more than 90%.

“Invenco by GVR is committed to providing frictionless and secure self-service payment technology for retail fueling convenience stores,” said David Schuster, Sr Director, Portfolio Manager- Devices at Invenco by GVR. “Working with Bluefin is an easy choice – they have a particular focus on retail petroleum, and they were the first to market with PCI validated P2PE solutions in North America.”

“The Invenco by GVR team understands that delivering the highest level of payment security to the self-service retail fueling forecourt is vital to customer protection,” said John Perry, Bluefin’s Chief Executive Officer. “The added security and scope reduction benefits of PCI-validated point-to-point encryption gives them a significant customer protection and satisfaction advantage.”

About Bluefin

Bluefin is the recognized integrated payments leader in encryption and tokenization technologies that protect payments and sensitive data. Our product suite includes solutions for contactless, face-to-face, call center, mobile, Ecommerce and unattended payments and data in the healthcare, higher education, government and nonprofit industries. The company’s 300 global partners serve 34,000 connected enterprise and software clients operating in 55 countries. Bluefin is a Participating Organization (PO) of the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) and is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Waterford, Ireland and Vienna, Austria.

About Invenco by GVR

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit www.invenco.com.

CONTACT: Thomas Savage Bluefin 631-459-6043 tsavage@bluefin.com Lindsay Reinbold Invenco by GVR 410-371-1329 lindsay.reinbold@invenco.com