ACTON, Mass., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) (“Bluejay” or the “Company”), a medical technology company developing rapid diagnostics on its Symphony platform to improve patient outcomes in critical care settings, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 2,692,308 shares of the Company’s common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to 2,692,308 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $1.30 per share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.30 per share and are immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years following the date of issuance.