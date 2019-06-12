BlueJeans Events Brings Interactive Video Livestreaming to the Digital Workplace

New Features Deliver Intelligent Dolby Voice® Audio, Advanced Security and Engagement Analytics for Large-Scale Events

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Jeans Network, Inc. today unveiled the next generation of its BlueJeans Events livestreaming platform. With end-to-end product upgrades to user experience, management and security, the new BlueJeans Events includes immersive video interactivity and controls to elevate large presentations, webinars, training events and executive town halls—enabling organizations to confidently host up to 15,000 participants with download-free access from browsers, plus mobile and room system access around the world.

It’s not enough to simply host large-scale events. Retaining top talent and driving business growth requires that companies keep employees engaged and participating. Yet, in a recent TechValidate survey of BlueJeans customers, 46 percent of respondents reported either having a negative experience with their previous all-hands solution or that it failed to deliver an interactive experience that engaged employees. Powering immersive experiences through high-impact large-scale meetings, BlueJeans Events enables organizations to inspire, activate and unify teams around common company goals by encouraging participation from all parties.

“GrubHub, Inc. implemented BlueJeans Events because their previous solution failed to deliver an interactive experience that engaged their employees,” said Rebecca Woods, Account Advisor, GrubHub. “BlueJeans Events delivers a higher quality experience than other events platforms we have used in the past. [Furthermore] BlueJeans allows me to interact with people in other offices and have that valuable face time that you just can’t get over the phone or email.”

Translate, Optimize, Embed: A World-Class Audience Experience

A common reason customers choose BlueJeans Events is to enable their CEO and senior leadership to regularly update their entire organization by hosting global town halls or all-hands meetings. Traditionally, one obstacle to global participation was language barriers. With this in mind, BlueJeans has now teamed up with Interprefy to integrate Interprefy’s real-time language translation platform into BlueJeans Events. Attendees simply choose their language of choice and interpreters will then translate the presentation as it progresses. Further optimizing user experience, BlueJeans Events also now includes built-in Dolby® Voice support to provide crystal-clear audio quality and enterprise-grade noise reduction worthy of a theater-class event.

With the new Embeddable HTML Video Player, administrators can simply copy the embed code for upcoming events and paste it within HTML on the company website or intranet portal to ensure all corporate content can be found within the same place and allow for easy attendee access. Marketers looking to capture leads can also now easily gate their presentation with a registration form and then embed the video player on the subsequent landing page.

The Power of Interoperability for Live Video Events

For enterprises looking at new technology investments, finding solutions that integrate with existing systems can be a challenge. According to a BlueJeans TechValidate survey, 72% of customers reported needing a town hall solution that would allow attendees to join from any endpoint—mobile devices, laptops, conference rooms, etc. Merging the best of live videoconferencing, content sharing and live streaming capabilities into a single, interoperable and easy-to-use service, BlueJeans Events removes barriers between different systems to make it easy for users to connect and participate in everything from all-hands meetings and executive town halls to webcasts, speaking panels and virtual training sessions.

Improved Tools and Security Controls for Hosts, Moderators, and Administrators

To further arm moderators and event organizers with streamlined communications and actionable analytics, while improving controls and security management for IT administrators, BlueJeans Events now includes new, built-in security features, chat options and attendee engagement metrics.

For Administrators: Double authentication and enhanced security means only those with both the invitation link and manual identity verification with Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) can join the event. This feature provides confirmation of each viewer’s identity, so that confidential topics and content are secure on a large scale.



Double authentication and enhanced security means only those with both the invitation link and manual identity verification with Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML) can join the event. This feature provides confirmation of each viewer’s identity, so that confidential topics and content are secure on a large scale. For Moderators & Organizers: Providing post-event measurement reports to maintain or improve the quality of future events, BlueJeans’ June beta release includes Engagement Analytics to educate moderators on audience attention rates, content interest and overall engagement.

° Participation: Did attendee engage with the host? (Chat, Q&A, Poll, Raise hand)

° Duration: How long did the attendee remain in the event?

° Focus: Percent of time the event is the primary window on the attendee’s screen BlueJeans Events meeting data shows that 62 percent of Events meetings over the past 12 months have had more than one moderator. To simplify communication between moderators, BlueJeans Events now includes a separate chat window within the moderator dashboard for private, moderator-to-moderator chat. These chat details are then included as part of the post-event measurement report.

As organizations march forward on their journey toward embracing the Digital Workplace, it is essential that employees have the ability to stay connected and aligned with senior management. With this goal in mind, the demand for immersive and engaging digital experiences continues to rise. BlueJeans Events is designed to help enterprise customers organize, host, and archive events of all types and sizes so the culture of the company continues to flourish.

Resources

For more information on the Interprefy integration, see Interprefy’s Press Release

To see our other InfoComm announcements go to: BlueJeans.com/blog

For more information on BlueJeans Events, visit: bluejeans.com/products/events

Follow BlueJeans on Twitter @BlueJeansNet.

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com .