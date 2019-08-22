BlueJeans Network Announces Regional Leadership for Asia Pacific

Industry Veteran Builds Ecosystem of Employees, Partners and Customers

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Jeans Network, Inc. today announced that it has appointed Luke Richardson as Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific, based out of Sydney. The announcement solidifies the BlueJeans APAC leadership team and reaffirms its focus on connecting regional businesses to a growing network of partners and executive leadership. Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and India are growing markets with rapid adoption of collaboration technology to engage employees and build productive work environments.

BlueJeans has seen a significant increase in overall number of meetings and total meeting minutes in the region with 50% growth (year-over-year) in the last 12 months totaling more than 1.4 million meetings. Richardson and his team will work with regional partners including Arkadin and Princeton to meet the demand for its videoconferencing and collaboration solutions.

Customers are particularly interested in using the BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams . To fully maximize the Microsoft Teams experience, companies need to connect their existing legacy conference rooms to Teams. BlueJeans Gateway deploys in minutes so every employee can participate in meetings, whether via desktops, conference rooms or huddle spaces. The BlueJeans Gateway ensures room deployments are easy and fast to install, with advanced security and real-time management and analytics capability.

BlueJeans commitment to the region includes a new data center in Mumbai to serve the growth and demand for its meetings platform. Indian customers’ meetings will be hosted in the Mumbai POP by default and they can choose AWS Mumbai as the default storage location for recording data. Customers like the Khan Academy, Air Asia , Cotton:On and Frucor Suntory are among the companies that have selected BlueJeans as a trusted part of its collaboration platform.

Khan Academy provides India mass-teacher training for PISA tests. Known as the “Olympics” of public education systems, the tests are given out to 15-year-olds worldwide to assess a country’s education system. By the end of last year, starting from an almost non-existent base, more than 10,000 students per month enrolled in pilot schools were coming aboard and using Khan Academy in their classrooms, something Vipul Redey, Head, School Enablement at Khan Academy, attributes to the effective teacher trainings conducted over BlueJeans.

“We plan to double, or possibly triple, the number of students using Khan Academy this academic year, which will only be possible if we continue to scale up our corresponding teacher training efforts to cover geographically dispersed state schools via regular webinar trainings using BlueJeans,” Redey said. “Over the past year, BlueJeans Events has proven to be the ideal platforms for offering remote education in developing countries with low bandwidth, as these webinar sessions have already drastically cut our travel and training facility rental costs, while still allowing for frequent touchpoints with teachers to keep them updated on progress—a blessing for a non-profit like ours that survives on donor money. By making up-skilling teachers across India possible in a very effective and fiscally conscientious manner, BlueJeans is helping us to improve the effectiveness of our public education system as a whole.”

“It’s a privilege to lead our growing team across APAC. The interest for our meetings platform is exciting and we will scale alongside a network of talented partners to deliver a solution that serves our customers as they grow and expand,” said Luke Richardson, vice president and managing director of Asia Pacific, BlueJeans. “Collaboration technology has become a critical business asset, and for good reason. Employees need the tools to connect, collaboration and contribute to their team and business, and BlueJeans is in a great position to be part of that journey.”

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com .