BlueJeans Network Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blue Jeans Network, Inc., the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting, today announced that it was named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions (Web Conferencing) from the Gartner Peer Insights community. Gartner defines meeting solutions as real-time collaboration tools that support interactions over a network between participants for teamwork, presentations, training and webinars.

“There is no greater compliment than recognition from our customers,” said John Knightly, SVP of Product and Solution Marketing from BlueJeans. “We work tirelessly to address the needs of the modern workforce with a meeting platform to accommodate any scenario. BlueJeans’ customers have first-hand knowledge of our value and are the best resource for understanding how BlueJeans can help elevate their meeting experience across all platforms and endpoints to impact ROI, culture and productivity.”

Over the past year, BlueJeans has significantly increased its customer base in size and scope of deployment, driven by a popular new integration with Dolby. BlueJeans Rooms with Dolby Conference Phone has enjoyed a 63 percent increase in demand during just the first six months of availability. Customers have been so happy with the simplicity and clarity of the BlueJeans experience that they continue to increase investments in order to take advantage of all that BlueJeans has to offer. To date, BlueJeans is used in more than 150 countries spanning six continents.

Gartner Peer Insights can transform the way enterprise software is bought and sold by creating another source of trusted information in the software buying process. Gartner’s review platform is a place for all IT buyers to find advice they can trust from fellow IT professionals.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinctions are determined by the subjective opinions of individual end-user customers based on their own experiences, the number of published reviews on Gartner Peer Insights and overall ratings for a given vendor in the market, as further described here and are not intended in any way to represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

