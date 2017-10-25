BlueLinx to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 2nd

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States will release third-quarter financial results on Thursday, November 2nd, with a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the call, Mitch Lewis, Chief Executive Officer and Susan O’Farrell, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the period ended September 30, 2017.

Investors can listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation by going to the BlueLinx web site, www.BlueLinxCo.com, and selecting the conference link on the Investor Relations page. Investors will be able to access an archived recording of the conference call for one week by calling 404-537-3406, Conference ID# 5957628. The recording will be available at 1:00 pm after the conference call has concluded. Investors can also access a recording of this call on the BlueLinx web site, where a replay of the webcast will be available.

