Blueshift Selects MemSQL for Real-Time Analytics

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MemSQL, provider of the fastest real-time data warehouse, today announced that Blueshift, one of the fastest growing integrated business planning solution providers globally, has deployed MemSQL for real-time analytics on its ONE Solution. The ONE Solution helps fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies merge demand forecasts with profit and loss forecasts for up-to-date information and decision making.

ONE Solution is a software tool that facilitates trust across business functions, and when functions trust each other it turns decisions from reactive to proactive. As a result, the tool brings teams together and allows them to focus on one business goal.

“FMCG companies want to be able to work across various teams and see the results of their data right away,” said Justin Stafford, CEO of Blueshift. “With MemSQL, we’ve been able to deliver the data 100 times faster than with previous solutions, and we are capable of delivering analytics on nearly 2 billion records with 60 measurements in under 2 seconds.”

Traditionally, building a vertical B2B solution such as Blueshift would have been a massive development effort and been relatively slow to evolve. As such, these types of solutions age quickly and end up having bloat, high change inertia, and poor performance. However, with MemSQL, Blueshift has experienced a significant increase in performance and speed with its solution. 

“When companies continuously rely on data, they need a real-time data warehouse to maintain their leadership position,” said Nikita Shamgunov, CEO and Co-founder, MemSQL. “Providing Blueshift the ability to harness and extract business value from data in real time is core to how MemSQL helps customers adapt to succeed for the long term.”

About MemSQL
MemSQL envisions a world of adaptable databases and flexible data workloads – your data anywhere in real time. Today, global enterprises use MemSQL as a real-time data warehouse to cost-effectively ingest data and produce industry-leading time to insight. MemSQL works as a managed service, in any cloud, or on-premises. Visit memsql.com or follow us @memsql.

