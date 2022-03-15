Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BlueSphere Bio Data to be Presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

BlueSphere Bio Data to be Presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 15 mins ago

PITTSBURGH, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueSphere Bio, a T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell therapy company developing a revolutionary TCR discovery platform and novel therapeutic candidates for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced that Sawa Ito, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist/oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology-Oncology and of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will present new data in a virtual poster at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 8 – 13, 2022.

The poster will highlight nonclinical data supporting future clinical development of adoptive TCR T-cell therapy aimed at improving the efficacy of allogeneic stem cell transplant (alloSCT) treatments for patients with high-risk leukemias. The data also demonstrate how BlueSphere Bio is leveraging its novel high throughput TCXpress™ platform to identify TCRs predicted to yield robust in vivo efficacy against some of the most challenging cancers. Details for the e-poster are shown below:

Date: April 8 – 13, 2022
Title: High throughput single-cell based cloning reveals functional diversity of T-cell receptors targeting minor histocompatibility antigen
Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials
Session Title: Immuno-oncology
Poster Number: 5189  
Presenter: Sawa Ito, M.D., Ph.D., hematologist/oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology-Oncology and of Immunology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

About BlueSphere Bio

BlueSphere Bio is the first translational sciences stand-alone company formed by UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of the Pittsburgh-based health system. The company was founded upon the unique, advanced TCR discovery platform – TCXpress™, designed to isolate and functionally characterize TCRs with speed, sensitivity and efficiency. BlueSphere anticipates filing its first IND application in 2022 for a novel TCR T-cell therapy for patients with high-risk leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) and myeloid dysplastic syndrome (MDS) in the context of allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Concurrent with its pursuit of hematologic cancers, BlueSphere is pursuing additional programs in solid tumors using NEOXpress™, a proprietary patient-specific neoantigen discovery platform, to target patient-specific neoantigens, and anticipates additional virtual patient data from multiple tumor types on a rolling basis over the next year.

Company Contact
Kim Jaffe
Vice President, Business Development & Operations
+1- 609-306-7042
kjaffe@bluespherebio.com

Media Contact
Andrew Mielach
LifeSci Communications
+1-646-876-5868
amielach@lifescicomms.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.