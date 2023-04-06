Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bluesphere Ventures Inc. (Bluesphere Carbon), based in the city of New York, focused on the carbon credit markets, today announced that Eddie Soleymani, CEO, and Shidan Gouran, Executive Chairman, will present live at the Technology Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 13th, 2023.

DATE: April 13th, 2023

TIME: 2:00pm EST

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/2s3mtpb3

Available for 1×1 meetings upon request

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Launched an online exchange for carbon credit trading at https://bluespherecarbon.com.

Sold one million tons of carbon credit forward contracts.

Acquired streaming rights to five million tons of carbon offsets.

Cofounded the Pure Sky carbon credit registry at https://puresky.earth.

Established Malay Carbon Corp., a joint venture for Carbon Capture & Sequestration projects in Southeast Asia targeting the energy industry.

Commenced a crowdfunding campaign at https://investinbluespherecarbon.com.

About Bluesphere Carbon

Bluesphere Carbon is a leading carbon credit company that specializes in developing, selling, and trading carbon credits and offsets. With its cutting-edge online exchange and trading desk, Bluesphere offers a seamless platform for buying and selling carbon credits and related products. The company has recently established Malay Carbon Corp, a joint venture aimed at implementing CCS projects in Southeast Asia, with a specific focus on the energy industry. Additionally, Bluesphere has launched the Pure Sky DAO, a carbon credit registry in partnership with a consortium of major agricultural producers, with the goal of promoting sustainable agriculture practices and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With a strong commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Bluesphere is currently undergoing a crowdfunding campaign and plans to list on the OTCQB market in Q4 2023. To learn more about Bluesphere Carbon, please visit https://investinbluesphere.com.

