BlueToad Named to EContent 100

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Company included in list of 100 companies that matter most in digital content industry

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading content delivery platform BlueToad has been chosen for the 2019 EContent 100 list, which identifies the top 100 companies that matter most in the digital content industry. Around for nearly two decades, the EContent 100 list is the go-to guide for finding new providers in the industry – and for the first time, the list was determined by EContent readers.   The voting criteria focuses on identifying standout companies that have had a major impact on the digital content industry, while shaping and improving how their clients do business.

BlueToad is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the content of thousands of creators across the globe. The company launched in 2007 and has evolved into one of the leading technology providers in the digital publishing industry.

BlueToad joins the likes of Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft on the EContent 100. The company recently reached the 60,000th milestone for published titles and is driving the growth of the digital publishing industry by giving customers experiences that allow them to engage with their readers. 

“This may be the 19th annual EContent 100 list, but it’s the first time we’ve let readers choose the winners. Congratulations to the companies on the list who won the hearts and votes of their peers and customers,” said EContent Editor Theresa Cramer.

“We are focused on providing a robust and advanced suite of digital solutions for our customers,” said Paul DeHart, CEO of BlueToad. “The digital content industry is growing, and we are excited to be part of its evolution. It is an honor to be recognized as an industry leader for our company’s efforts and for our unique products.”

For more information on BlueToad, please visit www.bluetoad.com.   

About BlueToad
BlueToad was launched in 2007 and provides publishers of all types a platform for creating beautifully responsive digital editions and web content. It is a proud partner of some of the largest printers in the world and trusted to handle the important content of thousands of content creators across the globe. The company’s goal is to make it easy for partners and customers to upload their content for a digital experience that works on all modern phones, tablets, and desktops.

Media Contact:
Brianna Hayes
Uproar PR for BlueToad
[email protected]
(321) 236-0102 x237

