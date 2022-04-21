Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BlueTriton Enlists Horizon Media to Pour It On

BlueTriton Enlists Horizon Media to Pour It On

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueTriton (formally Nestlé Waters), a leading national bottled water provider, has named Horizon Media its media agency of record after a three-month review. Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, will be responsible for developing and executing creative media strategies, planning, buying, data, and analytics across all media channels in North America for BlueTriton’s eleven brands.

Horizon Media will help BlueTriton navigate and optimize strategies for an increasingly digital-first purchase journey and build meaningful relationships with consumers. To scale BlueTriton’s personalization, the companies will collaborate to execute creative media and consumer engagement strategies that not only bolster BlueTriton’s sales and savings but deliver against key personalization goals from awareness to loyalty. These strategies will be powered by Horizon Media’s data-driven approaches and capabilities, harnessing critical behavioral data to identify high-propensity consumers, design tailored creative experiences, and optimize advertising audiences, tactics, and investments.

“As the bottled water industry’s landscape rapidly shifts due to new and higher expectations, there is an incredible opportunity for BlueTriton to foster personal relationships with consumers. To reimagine hydration with a people-centric approach, we needed a partner with a proven track record of using consumer insights to transform brands,” said Christi Lazar, Marketing Director of BlueTriton Brands. “We chose Horizon Media because of their deep commitment to personalization and proven ability to innovate marketing strategies and elevate brands quickly. We’re excited about the possibilities of our partnership and look forward to working closely with them as we reshape BlueTriton’s consumer experience.”

“Deer Park®, Poland Spring®, Saratoga® – these are iconic brands in a category that is undergoing significant change relative to generational preferences and consumers’ expectations about a brand’s behavior – beyond the specific product,” said Karen Hunt, President, Western Region, at Horizon Media. “BlueTriton stands for trust, sustainability, and social consciousness – and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to apply our Business is Personal approach to build engagement and loyalty.”

About BlueTriton Brands
BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged national spring water and national purified water brands including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Pure Life® and Splash™. The Company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut BlueTriton Brands employs approximately 6,600 associates, inclusive of the US and Canada. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 27 production facilities across North America, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship (“AWS”) certified across 15 sites, with five of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

About Horizon Media
Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands.  Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion.  Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor).  The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

Media Contacts:
Horizon Media
Dan Prince
dan@princecomms.com
917-647-0086

BlueTriton Brands
Laura A. Krueger
Director of External Communications
laura.krueger@waters.nestle.com
203-631-5639

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.