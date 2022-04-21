BlueTriton Enlists Horizon Media to Pour It On

STAMFORD, Conn. and NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BlueTriton (formally Nestlé Waters), a leading national bottled water provider, has named Horizon Media its media agency of record after a three-month review. Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, will be responsible for developing and executing creative media strategies, planning, buying, data, and analytics across all media channels in North America for BlueTriton’s eleven brands.

Horizon Media will help BlueTriton navigate and optimize strategies for an increasingly digital-first purchase journey and build meaningful relationships with consumers. To scale BlueTriton’s personalization, the companies will collaborate to execute creative media and consumer engagement strategies that not only bolster BlueTriton’s sales and savings but deliver against key personalization goals from awareness to loyalty. These strategies will be powered by Horizon Media’s data-driven approaches and capabilities, harnessing critical behavioral data to identify high-propensity consumers, design tailored creative experiences, and optimize advertising audiences, tactics, and investments.

“As the bottled water industry’s landscape rapidly shifts due to new and higher expectations, there is an incredible opportunity for BlueTriton to foster personal relationships with consumers. To reimagine hydration with a people-centric approach, we needed a partner with a proven track record of using consumer insights to transform brands,” said Christi Lazar, Marketing Director of BlueTriton Brands. “We chose Horizon Media because of their deep commitment to personalization and proven ability to innovate marketing strategies and elevate brands quickly. We’re excited about the possibilities of our partnership and look forward to working closely with them as we reshape BlueTriton’s consumer experience.”

“Deer Park®, Poland Spring®, Saratoga® – these are iconic brands in a category that is undergoing significant change relative to generational preferences and consumers’ expectations about a brand’s behavior – beyond the specific product,” said Karen Hunt, President, Western Region, at Horizon Media. “BlueTriton stands for trust, sustainability, and social consciousness – and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to apply our Business is Personal approach to build engagement and loyalty.”

About BlueTriton Brands

BlueTriton Brands offers an extensive portfolio of highly recognizable, responsibly sourced, and sustainably packaged national spring water and national purified water brands including Poland Spring® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Deer Park® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills® Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Arrowhead® Brand 100% Mountain Spring Water, Pure Life® and Splash™. The Company also owns and operates ReadyRefresh®, a customizable water and beverage delivery service that has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® business.

Based in Stamford, Connecticut BlueTriton Brands employs approximately 6,600 associates, inclusive of the US and Canada. BlueTriton Brands manages resources for long-term sustainability, and conserves more than 20,000 acres of watershed area. The Company has 27 production facilities across North America, 16 of which are Alliance for Water Stewardship (“AWS”) certified across 15 sites, with five of the certified facilities being AWS Platinum, the highest-level certification.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

