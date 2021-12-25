BLUETTI Announces Christmas Sale Live: Solar Generator, Solar Panel Deals and More

BLUETTI Christmas Sale BLUETTI Christmas Sale

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Missed the Black Friday sale last month? No worries, BLUETTI’s Christmas sale is on. Save up to 30% off during the holidays.

Most Popular Deal for This Xmas: AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations

(Starts at $3,099 (originally $3,699) — save up to $3,700-plus with solar bundles)

The top pick absolutely goes to the powerful, modular power beast – AC300 and its external battery pack – B300. A muscular compact power box with a 3000W pure sine wave inverter, the AC300 is definitely one of the brightest stars in the solar generator industry. The AC300 doesn’t have any battery built-in, which significantly reduces the weight. Yet, each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 batteries packs, bringing the overall capacity to a whopping 12,288Wh. The modular design improves portability, so it can be used indoors or outdoors with different modules combined at will.

The B300 uses top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. Namely, with one cycle per day, it can last over 10 years before it drops to 80%.

A Must-have for Vanlifers, RVers and Campers: AC200MAX and B230

Starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) — save up to $2,600-plus with solar bundles

The BLUETTI AC200MAX is the upgraded version of its predecessor, the AC200. Powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, it can also take up to two external batteries, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230’s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300’s.

Featuring a 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200MAX can be charged quickly, up to 80% with direct sunshine in around two hours.

Other Notable Savings: EB55, EB70S and More

The relatively larger unit – EB70S – packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack, now offers a $100 straight saving, making it $549 (was $649). Featuring a 700W inverter and a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack inside, the EB55 comes at $449 when a $50 OFF coupon is applied.

Recommended BLUETTI Bundles for Christmas:

AC300+2*B300+3*PV200 Premium Combo: 1-AC300: 3000W Power Station Module 2-B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel $5,699 (Reg. $7,444)

AC200Max+3*PV200 For Off-grid Life Tryout: 1-AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel $3,099 (Reg. $3,746)

AC200P+3*PV200 A Must-Have for Glamping: 1-AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel $2,799 (Reg. $3,446)

EB70S+SP200 Ultra Portable Combo: 1-EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator 1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel $929 (Reg. $1,048)

EB55+SP200 Ultra Portable Combo: 1-EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator 1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel $949 (Reg. $1,148)



EXTRA BONUS

BLUETTI is giving buyers a Spin of the Lucky Wheel with every purchase over $1,000 in December. Try to win some gifts and remember to pop in before the Lucky Wheel ends on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

