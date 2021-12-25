Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BLUETTI Announces Christmas Sale Live: Solar Generator, Solar Panel Deals and More

BLUETTI Announces Christmas Sale Live: Solar Generator, Solar Panel Deals and More

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

BLUETTI Christmas Sale

BLUETTI Christmas Sale

BLUETTI Christmas Sale

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Missed the Black Friday sale last month? No worries, BLUETTI’s Christmas sale is on. Save up to 30% off during the holidays.

Most Popular Deal for This Xmas: AC300 & B300 Modular Power Stations

(Starts at $3,099 (originally $3,699) — save up to $3,700-plus with solar bundles)

The top pick absolutely goes to the powerful, modular power beast – AC300 and its external battery pack – B300. A muscular compact power box with a 3000W pure sine wave inverter, the AC300 is definitely one of the brightest stars in the solar generator industry. The AC300 doesn’t have any battery built-in, which significantly reduces the weight. Yet, each AC300 can accept up to four external B300 batteries packs, bringing the overall capacity to a whopping 12,288Wh. The modular design improves portability, so it can be used indoors or outdoors with different modules combined at will.

The B300 uses top-of-the-range LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) cells, making up 3,500-plus life cycles. Namely, with one cycle per day, it can last over 10 years before it drops to 80%.

A Must-have for Vanlifers, RVers and Campers: AC200MAX and B230

Starts at $1,899 (originally $2,099) — save up to $2,600-plus with solar bundles

The BLUETTI AC200MAX is the upgraded version of its predecessor, the AC200. Powered by a 2,048Wh LFP battery, it can also take up to two external batteries, adding up to 6,144Wh with 2×B230’s, or 8,192Wh with 2×B300’s.

Featuring a 900W advanced MPPT solar controller, the AC200MAX can be charged quickly, up to 80% with direct sunshine in around two hours.

Other Notable Savings: EB55, EB70S and More

The relatively larger unit – EB70S – packed with an 800W pure sine wave AC inverter and 716Wh ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery pack, now offers a $100 straight saving, making it $549 (was $649). Featuring a 700W inverter and a 537Wh LiFePO4 battery pack inside, the EB55 comes at $449 when a $50 OFF coupon is applied.

Recommended BLUETTI Bundles for Christmas:

  • AC300+2*B300+3*PV200 Premium Combo:
    • 1-AC300: 3000W Power Station Module
    • 2-B300: 3072Wh LFP External Battery
    • 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel
      • $5,699 (Reg. $7,444)
  • AC200Max+3*PV200 For Off-grid Life Tryout: 
    • 1-AC200MAX: 2200W, 2048Wh Expandable Solar Generator
    • 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel
      • $3,099 (Reg. $3,746)
  • AC200P+3*PV200 A Must-Have for Glamping: 
    • 1-AC200P: 2000W, 2000Wh Solar Generator
    • 3-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel
      • $2,799 (Reg. $3,446)
  • EB70S+SP200 Ultra Portable Combo: 
    • 1-EB70S: 800W, 716Wh Solar Generator
    • 1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel
      • $929 (Reg. $1,048)
  • EB55+SP200 Ultra Portable Combo: 
    • 1-EB55: 700W, 537Wh Solar Generator
    • 1-PV200: 200W Foldable Monocrystalline Solar Panel
      • $949 (Reg. $1,148)

EXTRA BONUS

BLUETTI is giving buyers a Spin of the Lucky Wheel with every purchase over $1,000 in December. Try to win some gifts and remember to pop in before the Lucky Wheel ends on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Tel:1-702-463-4792

Related Images

Image 1: BLUETTI Christmas Sale

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • BLUETTI Christmas Sale

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.