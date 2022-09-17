BLUETTI Announces Glamping Ready Campaign Just in Time for Camping Season

Take it easy with a reliable solar power system standing by

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The upcoming autumn offers a great opportunity to celebrate the harvest and plan a camping trip to enjoy the pristine surroundings and feel the seasonal changes. The deeper campers explore nature, the further away they are from the utility grid. However, that doesn’t mean they have to camp without power. Make sure to be well-prepared before heading to the next campsite by making a stop at BLUETTI, where there is a Glamping Ready campaign available from Sept. 16 to Sept. 30 for saving big on a wide range of power stations.

EB3A (Now C$349, was C$399)

EB3A+PV200(Now C$949, was C$999)

The newly-released EB3A features a 268Wh capacity and a 600W AC inverter, making it as portable as it is powerful to outshine most competitors in the recent market. It supports up to 430W (AC+PV) charging rate, which means charging it to 80% only takes 30 minutes. A perfect companion to help boost the camping experience.

AC200P(Now C$1899, was C$1999)

AC200MAX+PV350(Now C$3299, was C$3598)

If planning to get out there for a few days, some cookware like electrical grill, air fryer, blender might be necessary for an immersive camping trip. Flagship models-AC200P/AC200MAX, with 2,000W/2,200W (4,800W surge) AC output, are sure to get all these jobs done effortlessly. Efficiently collect the unlimited sunlight and convert it into storable energy, so campers can rest assured that there will be no more power shortages for days to come.

B230 + P090D Cable (Now C$1499, was C$1699)

As an expansion battery pack with 2,048Wh capacity, B230 is widely compatible with BLUETTI AC200MAX, AC200P, EB150, and EB240. It can be used as a standalone power source since multiple outputs are built for versatile charging, including 1*18W USB-A QC3.0, 1*100W PD3.0 USB-C, and 1*12V/10A Cigarette Lighter.

During the Glamping Ready sale, any B230 purchases from BLUETTI will get a FREE P090D, which is required while connecting B230 with power stations.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.ca.

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

