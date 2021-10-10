Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bluetti Releases Modular Solar Power Station- the AC 300 That Maxes Out at 6kW (24.6kWh)

Bluetti Releases Modular Solar Power Station- the AC 300 That Maxes Out at 6kW (24.6kWh)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

“Now is the moment to ditch noisy gas generators and switch to solar power.”

Bluetti AC300

Bluetti AC300

Bluetti AC300

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two months ago in July 2021, Bluetti announced their release of an industry first, modular solar power station – the AC300 and its accompanying LFP battery module, the B300 (3,072Wh).

Word spread fast, and before anyone knew it, the AC300 was trending throughout the United States.

Now, at long last, after months of waiting, the AC300 and B300 are finally here.

Now both products are available for order.

Solar Vs. Gas Generators (Why Should Everyone Go Solar?)

Solar Generator:

  • No added noise/extremely quiet operation – 35dB (As quiet as whisper)
  • Free, clean, endless renewable power source from the sun or wind.
  • Increases your daily solar consumption 24/7
  • Extremely low maintenance (due to barely any moving parts)
  • Seamless UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply) when power outages occurred

Gas/Propane Generator

  • Noisy operation ≥70dB (As loud as a washing machine)
  • Emissions, deadly toxic carbon monoxide (The generators must be used outside)
  • Higher carbon footprint – (Uses fossil fuels for power)
  • Requires maintenance – (Lots of moving parts to maintain)
  • Monthly fuel costs – (Fuel is not free like the sun)

A solar generator uses free energy from the sun instead of using costly dirty fossil fuels.  It’s available to get this free energy continuously from the sun for the lifespan of  solar panels, which is usually around 25 to 30 years. And, unlike most conventional fuel or gas generators, solar generators have absolutely no moving parts and do not use a liquid fuel. This means the ongoing costs will be low.

Aside from the financial gains of using a solar generator, choosing this green technology over other fossil fueled systems has various environmental and health benefits. Gas powered generators lead to air pollution alongside noise pollution, and while the latter is simply annoying, the former contributes to climate change and respiratory disease.

Last but not least, most heavy duty gas powered generators can weigh a lot, sometimes up to 250 pounds. In comparison, Bluetti’s AC300 weighs a mere 44 pounds and the B300 74lbs.

Where To Buy The AC300 & How Is It Delivered?

BLUETTI products can be bought on the official website: https://bluettipower.com 

  • AC300 paired with  B300 battery module now starts at $2899 (original price is $3699, that is $800 OFF for a limited quantity).
  • AC300 paired with  B300 battery modules starts at $3648 (original price is $4498, that is $850 OFF).

For one-stop shopping, a total amount of a thousand bucks can be saved when buying certain AC300 solar bundles.

Orders will be delivered in 3~5 weeks from purchase date, according to Bluetti’s statement.

If you are looking for raw power, then it’s quite simple. AC 300 is an ideal option, get the power here: www.bluettipower.com

Press Contact:

Amanda@bluetti.com

Related Images

Image 1: Bluetti AC300

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Bluetti AC300

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.