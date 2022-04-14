Breaking News
BLUETTI to Roll Out Loyalty Program

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

LAS VEGAS, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In order to drive customer brand loyalty and engagement with existing clients and attract new ones to its family, BLUETTI recently launched an incentive loyalty program called BLUETTI Plus beginning on April 5. This program will be continuously updated to bring more benefits and fun to members.

After joining the program, all members will be able to earn and redeem bucks for rewards immediately. They will also occasionally receive seasonal promotions and newly-released products with priority.

Following the idea to align the program with each member’s identity, BLUETTI Plus’s tiered structure is made of 4 levels: INSIDER, CONNOISSEUR, SOLAR EXPERT, SOGEN MASTER.

BLUETTI encourages members to make a referral and offers 2 bucks per $ if the referred friend places an order. To motivate members to repeat purchases and interactions, BLUETTI has figured out many ways to earn bucks:

Place an order 1 buck per $ 
Create an account 200 bucks
Complete profile 200 bucks
Sign in 50 bucks each time
Facebook share 100 bucks
Follow on Instagram 100 bucks
Like us on Facebook 100 bucks
Leave a review  300 bucks
Refer a friend 2 bucks per $ 
Enter birthday 100 bucks
Subscribe to newsletter 200 bucks

Exclusive Benefits
BLUETTI Plus allows members to place their orders at a special sale. A wide array of gifts and vouchers will be available only for loyal members. BLUETTI also offer free gifts on their birthdays. Customers could redeem the bucks by different methods within 12 months of the validity.  

“Our loyalty program is a brand extension of this appreciation for our community, a solution to increase the retention rate, and a way for us to show our current and future customers how much we value them,” said James Ray, marketing director of BLUETTI.

Learn More About The Program
https://www.bluettipower.com/pages/bluetti-bucks

About BLUETTI
With over 10 years of experience in the energy storage industry, BLUETTI is committed to building the world’s best power stations for van dwellers, explorers, and off-grid life. For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com

Press Contact
amanda@bluetti.com

